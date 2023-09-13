FBI investigating threats made against local officials after former Pres. Trump’s arrest

The FBI says they are investigating threats made against local officials after former President Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail last month.

Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Aaron Seres spoke exclusively with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne about their investigation.

The Atlanta field office of the FBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating messages threatening violence against several Fulton County officials, including District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Pat Labat, their families and people who work for them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The message we wanna send is if you’re behind your computer threatening individuals in our country and you think you have anonymity, you do not. The FBI has tools to find you and we’re actively pursuing those leads and we will,” Seres said.

Seres says he cannot confirm specific details about the threats.

Willis says there have been many menacing messages targeting her and those close to her and was attached to a letter to a congressman.

One of those threats said “watch that family.”

RELATED STORIES:

On Tuesday, Labat told Channel 2 Action News he and his family have also received threats.

“When we receive threats of violence, we obviously are going to partner with individuals who threats are made to,” Seres said. “You know when we get these kinds of threats we take them seriously because whether it’s a general individual, someone in the public limelight, it doesn’t matter. Any threat to harm an individual we take seriously as a federal offense.”

Seres says it is important to differentiate between the threats of violence they investigate and constitutionally protected free speech that they do not investigate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: