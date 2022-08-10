FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties

“They are above average intelligence and they’re organized criminals.”

The FBI is investigating after at least three burglaries at federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver counties where the power was cut and the meter was removed from the outside of the building.

On Channel 11 News at 6, we talk to a criminologist about the sophisticated crimes being pulled off and why there’s reason to believe these suspects know the area very well.

