FBI investigating Vermont state troopers for alleged counterfeit vaccine cards

The FBI is looking into three Vermont state troopers over allegations they created fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, though state police said Tuesday that the trio has already resigned.

Vermont State Police Director Matthew Birmingham said the accusations involve "an extraordinary level of misconduct — a criminal violation of the law." Police officials have informed the U.S. Attorney's Office in Burlington as well as the FBI.

"I could not be more upset and disappointed," Birmingham wrote in a press readout. Birmingham added that the accusations represent an "extraordinary level of misconduct," saying, "If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19."

Troopers Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned Aug. 10, which was a day after a fellow trooper informed supervisors about the alleged card manufacturing plan. Trooper David Pfindel resigned on Sept. 3 after further investigation, the readout added.

Both Sommers and Witkowski joined the VSP in July 2016. Pfindel joined in January 2014.

"If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information," said Beth Anne Steele, a spokeswoman for the Portland, Oregon, FBI.

The Washington Examiner contacted the VSP but did not immediately receive a response.

