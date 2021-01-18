The FBI is investigating whether a woman stole a laptop from Pelosi's office to sell it to Russia, after receiving a tip from someone claiming to be her ex

Sarah Al-Arshani
nancy pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sanitizes the gavel after Vice President Mike Pence walked off the dais during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

  • The FBI is investigating whether a woman stole a laptop from Nancy Pelosi's office to sell it to Russia, an affidavit said.

  • The tip came from someone who claimed to be a former romantic partner of the woman, Riley June Williams.

  • Williams faces charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct tied to her alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether a Pennsylvania woman stole a laptop from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office during last week's Capitol siege to sell it to Russia, a new affidavit said.

The affidavit, which is part of the criminal case against Riley June Williams, said in the days after the siege the FBI received calls from an individual who claimed to be a former romantic partner of Williams.

The tipster said they saw Williams inside the Capitol Building and claimed that friends showed them a video of Williams stealing either a laptop or hard drive from Pelosi's office.

"[Witness 1] stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service," the affidavit said. "According to [Witness 1], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it."

Special Agent Jonathan Lund said in the affidavit he reviewed footage that showed a woman believed to be Williams directing rioters to go "upstairs" from inside the building, and that she was also seen in the "Small House Rotunda," near a staircase that leads to Pelosi's office.

Lund said local law enforcement officials in Harrisburg told him that Williams' mother said that she had packed a bag, left, and said she wouldn't be back for a couple of weeks but did not say where she would go.

"It appears that WILLIAMS has fled," the affidavit said.

Williams faces charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct tied to her alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Last week, it was reported that a laptop belonging to Pelosi's aide was stolen, among other equipment from several lawmakers' offices. Pelosi's aide said that laptop was "only used for presentations" and was taken from a conference room. It is not clear if it is the same laptop discussed in the affidavit.

Several conspiracy theories have surfaced on the contents of the aide's laptop, including false assertions that it was taken by US Special Forces because it contained evidence of election fraud.

Pelosi's office did not respond to Insider's request for comment at the time of publication.

