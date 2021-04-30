The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, at a news conference on November 19. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos

  • The FBI probe of Rudy Giuliani centers on the firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, The Times reported.

  • Agents seized Giuliani's electronic devices in a 6 a.m. raid and are searching them for evidence.

  • The firing of Marie Yovanovitch was scrutinized in Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The FBI's investigation into Rudy Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine is focused on the 2019 firing of Marie Yovanovitch, the US's ambassador to Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

A source told the publication that federal agents were scouring Giuliani's electronic devices for communications with the Trump administration about Yovanovitch's firing in May 2019.

They are also examining his communications with Ukrainian officials hostile to Yovanovitch, The Times' sources said.

Federal agents raided Giuliani's offices and apartment in Manhattan on Wednesday. Giuliani described answering the door at 6 a.m. to agents who searched the property looking for electronic devices.

They are seeking to establish whether Giuliani was working on behalf of Ukrainian individuals when he lobbied the administration for Yovanovitch's firing.

Read more: Trumpworld shuns Rudy: The inside story of Giuliani's descent from 'America's mayor' to presidential lawyer and now an FBI target

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Giuliani denied any wrongdoing.

"I've never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government," Giuliani said.

Yovanovitch's firing was a key event in President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

Trump had dispatched Giuliani, his attorney, to Ukraine in 2019.

Giuliani was looking for material on Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, then a Democratic presidential candidate. Hunter Biden had been on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm when his father was the vice president.

Giuliani had claimed that Yovanovitch was disrupting his investigation.

Giuliani's ties with Ukrainian officials seeking to help his search have come under scrutiny. US intelligence officials are said to believe that some of Giuliani's contacts were Russian agents pushing disinformation about the Bidens.

The bid to uncover damaging information about the Bidens in Ukraine led to Trump's first impeachment. Democrats argued that the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine's president to lend credibility to the accusations by announcing an investigation into them.

The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump in January 2020.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Attorneys debate 'aggravating factors' in George Floyd murder

    Prosecutors and an attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed memorandums Friday arguing over the state's intentions to seek aggravating factors — and a longer prison sentence — in the George Floyd murder case. The memorandums come more than a week after jurors convicted Chauvin of all the counts against him in Floyd's May 25 killing: second-degree unintentional murder, ...

  • Gaetz bombshell: Associate Greenberg allegedly writes letter confessing sex crimes

    According to a bombshell Daily Beast report, Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg allegedly confessed in a last-ditch effort to save himself that Gaetz paid for sex with a minor. Greenberg also allegedly contacted Trump ally Roger Stone for help getting a pardon from Trump. NBC News has not verified this account and Gaetz denies all allegations. Stone denies he attempted to get a pardon for Greenberg. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the stunning news with The New York Times's Michelle Gol

  • Former Netflix executive convicted of fraud after orchestrating more than $500,000 in bribes and kickbacks

    As Netflix's IT chief, Michael Kail approved contracts with tech startups in exchange for kickbacks, even buying a house with the funds, a jury found.

  • Michigan State football signee arrested, charged with extorting underage girl who denied him sex

    Michigan State recruit Steffan Johnson was arrested for extortion directing or promoting sexual performance by a child in North Port, Florida.

  • Biden Has the Power to Change the State of Abortion. He Needs to Use It

    President Biden failed to mention abortion during his first address to a Joint Session of Congress. But if he actually wanted to fight stigma, he would have.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Mars Ingenuity helicopter mission extended by Nasa

    Nasa is so pleased with the success of the Ingenuity helicopter it is extending its mission.

  • More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation. The 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were removed from the house and given food and water, said Daryn Edwards, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department. Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen at the house along with local police and firefighters.

  • Pieces of Halley's Comet to ignite meteor shower in night sky

    Shooting stars will grace the night sky during the first week of May as a meteor shower, which has origins that can be traced back to one of the most famous comets in recent history, peaks. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will reach its climax on the night of Tuesday, May 4, into the early morning of Wednesday, May 5, the first of three big astronomical events in May. This is the second meteor shower in under three weeks, providing a great opportunity to skywatchers who missed out on April's Lyrid meteor shower, which peaked on Earth Day. The term "shooting stars" can be misleading as the objects people will see streaking across the sky are not stars at all, but rather tiny pieces of dust and debris that have broken off a comet or asteroid and burn up while entering Earth's atmosphere. The comet responsible for the space dust that sparks the annual Eta Aquarids is none other than Halley's Comet. Halley's Comet pays a visit to the inner solar system about once every 75 years, putting on a show in the night sky and leaving behind a trail of debris. This debris is typically small and is not much bigger than a grain of sand. Every year in early May, the Earth passes through part of this field of debris left behind by the comet's previous orbits around the sun, setting off the Eta Aquarid meteor shower. Debris from Halley's Comet is also responsible for the Orionids meteor shower, which peaks every October, although it is typically not as strong as the Eta Aquarids. These meteor showers are the closest that stargazers will come to seeing Halley's Comet until 2061 when it once again zips through the inner solar system. Comet P/Halley as taken March 8, 1986 by W. Liller, Easter Island, part of the International Halley Watch (IHW) Large Scale Phenomena Network. (Image/NASA) The Eta Aquarids is the best meteor shower of the entire year for the Southern Hemisphere, outperforming popular showers later in the year, such as the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December. These other showers are still visible south of the equator but with fewer meteors when compared to the northern latitudes. Between 40 and 60 meteors per hour may be counted from areas south of the equator, averaging nearly one a minute, but people across the Northern Hemisphere shouldn't snub this event. "From the equator northward, they usually only produce medium rates of 10-30 per hour just before dawn," the American Meteor Society said. This is similar to the rates seen during the Lyrids. Regardless of location, the best time to view the meteor shower will be after 2 a.m., local time, as long as the weather cooperates. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In North America, the best weather is expected across the Southwest, although people will need to travel far away from the city lights of places like Los Angeles or Phoenix for the best viewing conditions. Folks across much of the rest of the United States and into Canada will not be as fortunate as a pair of far-reaching storm systems spread disruptive clouds over large areas. If poor conditions are in the offing for Tuesday night, stargazers can try their luck later in the week if the weather improves. "Activity is good for a week centered [around] the night of maximum activity," the AMS said. After the Eta Aquarids come and go, there will be a nearly three-month period where no moderate meteor showers unfold in the night sky. However, as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. On the night of July 28, two meteor showers will peak at the same time, the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids. These will be an appetizer for the Perseids in early August, arguably the best meteor shower of the entire year. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Why shark scales are so cool

    A shark's skin is made up of thousands of armor-like scales, known as denticles. Their shape and alignment reduce drag, stop algal attachment and can even seriously harm prey by contact alone. But now humans are using that same design to save lives. Based off the shark scale pattern, Sharklet Technologies has created a material that is able to inhibit bacteria growth and even limit touch transfer of viruses, reducing the transmission of harmful microorganisms.

  • Rudy Giuliani spreads conspiracy theories about the DOJ and the Bidens in Fox News appearance following FBI raids

    "They could have been Donald Trump's hard drives," Rudy Giuliani said on the Fox News show after his office and apartment were raided by the FBI.

  • Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office

    Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine on Thursday, a day after agents raided his home and office. Giuliani said the 6 a.m. search, which he said involved seven FBI agents, was unnecessary because he offered for two years to provide federal prosecutors his electronic devices and to “talk it over with them.” “They won't explain to me what they're looking into for two years,” Giuliani said in an evening appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

  • Bryce Harper calms incendiary situation with text to Genesis Cabrera

    Bryce Harper defused a potentially volatile situation with a text message to the Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera. By Jim Salisbury

  • Federal agents seize Rudy Guiliani’s electronics in FBI raid

    Federal agents are now in possession of Rudy Giuliani’s electronics after prosecutors obtained a search warrant for his home and office. He’s under investigation over his business dealings in Ukraine. Ross Garber, a white-collar defense attorney, joined “CBSN AM” to discuss.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

    A former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath drowned at a fishing tournament in Texas.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.