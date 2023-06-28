UPDATE: FBI concludes search of Washington Twp. home; ‘suspicious objects’ found

UPDATE: @ 12:30 p.m.

The FBI has left the scene of a Washington Township home after several hours.

Around 7 a.m. FBI agents arrived at a home on Bridelwood Trail.

According to a spokesperson for the FBI, while executing a court-authorized search warrant, FBI SWAT operators located “suspicious objects” in the residence.

“We all woke up to the sound of the FBI on the loudspeaker, calling people to come out of the house with their hands up. Guns were drawn, ... they weren’t shooting at the house, they were flash-bang grenades, they were popping so sounded like gunshots,” a neighbor told News Center 7.

The Dayton Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene to provide support, the spokesperson said. The bomb squad, along with the FBI, have since cleared the scene.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported windows busted out of the house.

