FBI Jacksonville located seven human trafficking victims in Operation Cross Country

The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Jacksonville announced that seven potential victims of human trafficking were found and identified during a nationwide initiative called Operation Cross Country.

The initiative also led to the arrest of three subjects connected to human trafficking offenses.

FBI Jacksonville was joined by 10 other law enforcement agencies and together they located six adult victims and one minor, believed to be a trafficking victim as well.

The minor was previously reported missing outside of Florida earlier this year. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office partnered with FBI Jacksonville to recover the victim.

In addition, 46 individuals were contacted during the operation to determine if they were being trafficked.

FBI victim specialists are working to help all the individuals contacted with food, clothing, shelter and transportation.

If you or someone know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

