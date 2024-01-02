FBI joins Ames police in search of 5-year-old girl missing since October

The search for a missing 5-year-old Ames girl is being undertaken by the Ames Police Department as well as the FBI.

Ames police believe Avery Doherty was taken by her mother, Esther Bender, who does not have custody.

Sgt. Amber Christian, public information officer of the Ames Police Department, said police have been in contact with the FBI as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation since getting ahold of the case.

"The DCI came up early on in the investigation, and we continue to work with them and the FBI in locating her and her mother," Christian said.

Doherty was first reported missing to the Story County Sheriff's Office in October of 2023. Police have believed the child was with her non-custodial mother from the start of the investigation. According to court documents, Bender was Doherty's custodial parent until last year.

Though no one has seen or heard from Doherty in months, Christian said the police continue receiving leads on the case.

"We've been continuing to follow up on leads," Christian said. "We still get leads and we continue to follow up on them with the assistance of our partnering entities."

Doherty is 45 pounds and 4 feet, 5 inches tall. She is white and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the case should call Ames police at 515-239-5133.

