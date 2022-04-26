FBI joins investigation into Reid murders

Apr. 26—CONCORD — The FBI has joined the investigation into the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord last week, authorities said Tuesday

Concord police, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game already are involved in the investigation.

The couple's bodies were discovered Thursday near the Broken Ground trail system in the Heights section of Concord. They both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

"We are actively working this high priority case with our law enforcement partners, including the FBI," said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. "New Hampshire is a small state and we regularly work with, and are assisted by numerous local, state, and federal agencies when it comes to significant homicide investigations."

FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera aid the FBI joined the investigation at the request of its New Hampshire partners. She said she could not characterize the nature of the assistance in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Garrity said tips continue to come in to Concord police and the Concord Crimeline. They're asking for people to call with any information about suspicious or out-of-the-ordinary activity from last week.

The couple, who were in their mid-60s, were last heard from Monday afternoon, April 18, when they set out for a walk.