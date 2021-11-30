FBI joins probe of explosion on Long Island beach

The FBI is investigating an explosion that blasted a crater into a Long Island beach, police said Tuesday.

Federal agents joined the probe of a Sunday explosion on Fox Island as a precaution in case the incident was connected to terrorism, Suffolk County police said.

Police found the 4-foot-wide, 2-foot-deep crater on the Town of Babylon beach after several people called 911 to report a loud noise.

Investigators believe someone detonated a device on the spot, and were looking for the operator of a boat seen leaving the area at the time of the blast.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Arson Section are asking anyone with information to call them at (631) 852-6024, or to leave an anonymous tip with the police Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 220-TIPS.