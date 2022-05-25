FBI joins search for mom of 3 missing in Georgia since last year. Here’s what to know

The FBI has joined the search for a missing mother of three last seen in west Georgia nearly a year ago, multiple news outlets report.

Olivia Fowler, 27, remains missing after she disappeared from Meriwether County on Aug. 13, 2021, according to a missing person notice posted by the agency. The FBI Columbus Resident Agency and local authorities are now asking for the public’s help finding her, WRBL reported.

Fowler, a mother of three, was last seen walking along Pebblebrook Road near the town of Manchester, authorities said. She left all of her personal items behind, police said, and was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, shorts and flip-flops.

The words “I Love You” are tattooed on her right arm, according to the FBI. Authorities added that she has ties to Meriwether, Harris, Talbot and Upson counties in Georgia.

Fowler is described as a white female standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 103 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Fowler’s whereabouts is asked to call their nearest FBI Field Office.

Manchester is about 40 miles northeast of Columbus.

