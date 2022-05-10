FBI joins search for suspect accused of shooting 5, killing 2 while out on bond

The FBI has joined the search for a man accused of shooting five people, killing two of them in Chester County on March 6.

The five people were shot around 12:30 a.m. that day in the area of Powell Drive, off of James F. Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

One man, later identified as Kevin Feaster, died at the scene. The four other victims left the scene and arrived at the hospital before deputies got there, authorities said.

Deputies announced later in the evening that one of those people had been released from the hospital. On March 7, deputies said a second person was released and two remained in the hospital. One person was said to be in stable condition and the other was in unstable condition, they said.

On March 9, authorities announced 31-year-old Shonta Neely died from her injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, she was an innocent bystander.

Chester County deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, who they identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Deputies said Miller is considered armed and dangerous. They took out warrants that charge him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“It was a pretty crowded area. Lots of people were there. Miller would have shot Feaster intentionally and other people may have been trying to get out of the way and caught stray bullets,” Chester County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Grant Suskin told Channel 9.

This week, WLOS, our sister station in Asheville, reported federal agents joined the hunt for Miller. According to WLOS, Miller was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest and removed it before the shooting.

The identities of the other victims are unknown at this time.

BREAKING: The Chester County Sheriff's Office is looking for Vangereil Dretreckes Miller (aka "Gerald") in relation to a shooting this morning. Miller is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Miller, please call 911. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/UPPXJkRNb9 — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) March 6, 2022

Following Neely’s death, Miller was also charged with more counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Deputies believe the motive for this shooting came from a prior argument between Miller and Feaster in May of 2020.

Miller is currently out on bond for the following charges:

Attempted murder in Feb. 2020

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Feb. 2020

Attempted murder in May 2020

Malicious injury to property in May 2020

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in May 2020

Those charges came from previous crimes Miller and Feaster were involved in that Channel 9 has covered.

Feaster was arrested in connection with a murder that happened on May 15, 2020 near York Street Apartments on York Street in Chester, police said. Christopher Mayfield, 42, was shot and died at the scene. Miller was also charged in the case, Chester police said.

Also in May 2020, Chester police said Feaster, a Blood gang member, was facing several charges after running from officers. Police said they tried to stop him for a traffic violation, but he drove away and then ran into an apartment complex with a gun. After several hours, authorities were able to take him into custody.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in Feb. 2020, Miller was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm after shooting into a car and hitting someone. Deputies said the victim in this case was his girlfriend.

Miller was then arrested in June 2020 for attempted murder from an incident in May, where he shot into a car after an argument, investigators said.

A defense attorney told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that Miller getting bond on those types of charges is unusual.

“With an attempted murder-type case and certainly a murder, those are the cases you commonly see where folks aren’t released. They have to stay in custody until they have their day in court, unless there is something extraordinary about the case,” said attorney Mark S. Jetton, Jr.

The deputy solicitor said Miller didn’t have much of a violent criminal past before that first attempted murder charge, but he did have an an unlawful carry pistol conviction.

She said to stop something like this from happening in the future, she supports a law saying anyone with a prior gun conviction who is then re-arrested for a violent offense involving a gun cannot be let out on bond.

Deputies are asking for community support to help find Miller. Anyone who has information about where he may be is asked to call 911 or the Chester County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency number at 803-385-5433.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

