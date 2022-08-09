FBI and Justice Department 'abused' their power in search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Rudy Giuliani says

Rudy Giuliani is slamming the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago as a “fascist police state” tactic.

The former New York City mayor, who has been under federal investigation for myriad potential misdeeds, accused the FBI and Department of Justice leadership of abusing their “awesome power” to target his ex-boss.

“The FBI and DOJ leadership has abused the awesome power of law enforcement as if the U.S. has no constitution and is a fascist police state,” Giuliani tweeted late Monday.

Giuliani also accused the officials of a “cover-up” of supposed crimes linked to President Joe Biden, without elaborating.

“Biden administration first in history to pursue predecessor and his supporters criminally,” Giuliani added Tuesday morning.

Trump's onetime personal lawyer joined a chorus of the ex-president's acolytes to cry foul about the search.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland “preserve documents and clear your calendar,” an apparent threat to launch investigations if and when the GOP retakes control of the House.

