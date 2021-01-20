The FBI is keeping a close eye on far-right groups like Proud Boys, Three Percenters, and the Oath Keepers as it determines whether extremist groups planned the Capitol siege in advance

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
capitol
Supporters of President Donald Trump take over balconies and inauguration scaffolding at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

  • Law enforcement are taking a closer look at how extremist groups may have organized violence ahead of the Capitol insurrection.

  • Members of the Proud Boys, Three Percenters, and The Oath Keepers are among those who have been arrested on charges that they participated in the riots.

  • The US Attorney for DC said that that determining the level of planning done by groups like these is a top priority for investigators.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

As the FBI continues to investigate the mob of crazed pro-Trump fanatics who took over the Capitol on January 6, investigators are focusing on the role that extremist groups played in organizing the terror.

Members of the extremist groups Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers, and the Three Percenters are among the 145 individuals who have been taken into custody since the insurrection.

While nobody has yet been charged specifically with organizing the riots, Michael Sherwin, the US Attorney for the District of Washington, said that determining the level of planning done by extremist groups is a top priority for investigators.

"If you look at social media, you could see a lot of affiliation with some of the protest activity, some of the rioting activity, and it runs the whole gamut of different groups from soup to nuts, A to Z. But right now, look, we're not going to label anything because everything's on the table in terms of the extremist groups," Sherwin said at a Department of Justice press update last week. "We'll let them label themselves with the evidence. But all of these extremist groups are being looked at in terms of their participation at the Capitol."

Many of the Capitol rioters made their group affiliations obvious.

Some men wore jackets that donned "The Oath Keepers" - the name of one of the largest anti-government militias in the US.

They vow to protect America from "the new world order," a future where the government imposes martial law and seizes guns.

One of them, Jon Schaffer, turned himself in to the FBI on Sunday, after he was outed as one of the rioters.

The Indiana musician who founded the metal "Iced Earth" was easily recognized when the FBI circulated posters with his face on it, the Indy Star reported.

He is accused of spraying Capitol police with bear spray.

Schaffer, who wore a hat that said "Oath Keepers Lifetime Member," is among at least four members of the group that has been arrested since the riot, the New York Times reported.

Others wore a patch bearing the roman numeral three, a logo for the "Three Percenters."

This group - often heavily armed - spreads the myth that only three percent of American colonists fought to overthrow the British and that they are the true defenders of the US constitution.

Larry R. Brock, a decorated Air Force lieutenant colonel from Texas, was recorded inside the building wearing a helmet and holding flex cuffs. The New York Times reported that Brock was a member of the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

The Proud Boys - an international all-male nationalist organization of people who oppose political correctness and incite violence - were also among the crowds at the Capitol.

The Proud Boys claim to be a "drinking club," but in actuality, they are a radicalization vector rooted in defending the patriarchy. It also has ties to white supremacy, despite its current leader being Cuban-American.

Nich Ochs, the Hawaii chapter president and failed congressional candidate, was arrested after he posted a selfie smoking a cigarette inside the building.

Dominic Pezzola, a former Marine and Proud Boys member, was arrested after a video of him shattering a window in the Capitol with a riot shield was widely shared online.

A judge banned the Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, from DC the day before the planned march outside the Capitol. Tarrio, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter flag at a historic Black church during a December pro-Trump rally, posed a threat to do it again, a judge found.

Despite being banned from DC, Tarrio didn't return home to Miami that week. When reached by phone during the Capitol siege, Tarrio told Insider he was in a hotel room in Maryland "not breaking the law."

Individuals were also seen carrying QAnon emblems and other less specific branding - like Confederate flags of Auschwitz paraphernalia - honoring other hate movements.

Sherwin said that law enforcement is not going out of their way to identify the individuals who have been arrested by the extremist groups they associate with but that investigators are looking at how the groups communicated ahead of the attacks.

He called it a "tier one top priority" for the US Attorney's office and federal law enforcement to determine whether there was an "overarching command" of the riots.

Plans of violence circulated online through social media and in plain sight for days ahead of the Capitol siege.

US Capitol Building riots
The aftermath of riots at the US Capitol Building. ANDREW CABALLERO REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

Being a member of an extremist group is not, on its own, a crime

The Department of Justice doesn't designate domestic terrorist groups.

In the US, belief in abhorrent ideology alone is not a crime, but adherents' illegal actions can be prosecuted.

"When it comes to domestic terrorism, our investigations focus solely on the criminal activity of individuals-regardless of group membership-that appears to be intended to intimidate or coerce the civilian population or influence the policy of the government by intimidation or coercion," an FBI spokesperson told Insider. "It's important to note that membership in groups that espouse domestic extremist ideology is not illegal in and of itself-no matter how offensive their views might be to the majority of society. Membership in a group is not a sufficient basis for an investigation."

The FBI had previously classified the Proud Boys as an extremist group.

"These guys have labeled themselves. I mean, Mr. Kevin Seefried labeled himself when he was walking through the Capitol with the Stars and Bars, and Mr. Robert Packer labeled himself when he was with the "Camp Auschwitz" shirt in the Capitol," Sherwin said Friday. "So we're not going to try to label these people. We'll let them label themselves with the evidence."

Expanded Coverage Module: capitol-siege-module

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • What is President Trump’s legacy?

    Historians will face a daunting task in trying to assess Donald Trump’s presidency. What will he be remembered for?

  • Houston police veteran lied about entering Capitol, feds say

    Tam Dinh Pham of the Houston police department was part of the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A veteran Houston police officer is in trouble after attending the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., then lying about it. Officer Tam Dinh Pham joined the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Biden honors late son Beau in emotional pre-inauguration speech: 'We should be introducing him as president'

    President-elect Joe Biden delivered an emotional farewell to Delaware on Tuesday one day before his swearing-in, choking up while paying tribute to the state and to his late son, Beau Biden.Biden spoke from Delaware before departing for Washington, D.C., and he became emotional from the top of the remarks as he thanked Delawareans who have been with him "through the good times and the bad" and said it's "deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here." The president-elect went on to say he'll "always be a proud son of the state of Delaware," emotionally adding that "when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart." He concluded the speech by honoring his late son, Beau Biden, who served as attorney general for the state and died in 2015. "Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: that he's not here," Biden said. "Because we should be introducing him as president."Biden was set to depart for Washington shortly after concluding his remarks. He'll be flying to the nation's capitol on a private aircraft, CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports, describing this as "yet another remarkable change in protocol." Zeleny adds, "No immediate word on why he wasn't offered -- or isn't flying -- on a U.S. government plane, which is standard for a president-elect." > A tearful Joe Biden honors his late son, Beau Biden, before heading to Washington to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.> > "I only have one regret-- that he's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president." https://t.co/5nWjuSrSuH pic.twitter.com/U2J0kXEqau> > -- ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Lindsey Graham seemed very pleased with Biden's secretary of state nominee Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments

  • Kremlin brushes aside Western calls to release Navalny

    The Kremlin on Tuesday brushed aside calls from the West to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested upon his return to Russia from Germany following treatment for poisoning with a nerve agent. Moscow called his case “an absolutely internal matter.” Navalny blames his poisoning on President Vladimir Putin's government, which has denied it.

  • Russia says all Azeri captives returned under Karabakh deal

    Armenia has returned all Azeri prisoners who were captured during last year's conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but the process with Armenian prisoners has been held up, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. The six-week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh was brought to a halt in November by a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement under which Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces were expected to exchange all captives. Armenia has said that many of its prisoners of war remain in Azerbaijan, a problem it has raised with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group.

  • Biden's pick for assistant health secretary is transgender woman who could make history

    President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary&nbsp;Rachel Levine&nbsp;to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

  • Thousands of pro-Trump crowds have gathered since he took office. No state has had more than California

    Despite its reputation as a leader of resistance, California saw more pro-Trump crowds than any other state during the president's term in office.

  • Georgia lawyer said he kicked in Pelosi's door, she could've been 'torn into little pieces'

    Suspect William McCall Calhoun Jr. faces a host of charges stemming from the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

  • Dominion threatens to sue MyPillow CEO over baseless claims of voter fraud

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has received a letter from Dominion Voting Systems, warning him that litigation is "imminent" due to his false claims that the company's machines were rigged to change the outcome of the election.Lindell, an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump, has been spreading baseless claims of widespread voter fraud for months. In the letter, Dominion's lawyers told Lindell, "You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign. Litigation regarding these issues is imminent."Lindell told The New York Times he would "welcome" Dominion to "sue me because I have all the evidence against them. They sent this letter a couple of weeks ago. They're lying, they're nervous because I have all the evidence on them." Lindell did not say why, if he has such evidence, he has kept it to himself this entire time, holding onto it as judge after judge rejected lawsuits filed in an attempt to overturn the election in Trump's favor.More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments Lindsey Graham seemed very pleased with Biden's secretary of state nominee

  • ‘It’s unfortunate’: Ashley Biden confirms first lady snubbed her mother on traditional White House handover

    "I think we’re all OK with it,' says incoming first daughter in first ever TV interview

  • Pakistan PM angry over reports TV anchor knew about strike

    Pakistan’s prime minister reacted angrily Monday to media reports of a text exchange between an Indian TV anchor and a former media industry executive that suggests a 2019 Indian airstrike inside Pakistan was designed to boost Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chances for reelection. Imran Khan took to Twitter to respond to Indian media reports of an exchange on the WhatsApp messaging service between popular Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, the former head of a TV rating company.

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • Trump rewrites his presidency in farewell address

    COVID-19 was just a blip in President Trump's time in office — if you take his farewell address at its word.Trump released a 20-minute prerecorded farewell address on Tuesday, the day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. In it, he painted an overwhelmingly positive picture of prosperity and unity, even as he leaves office amid one of the worst economic crises in U.S. history.After thanking his family and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump went out of his way to deem Americans an overwhelmingly "peace loving" people, despite any "disagreements." "All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol," Trump added as he approaches a Senate impeachment trial over his role in inciting this month's riot. "Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values," he continued.Trump then went on to credit his supporters for "building the greatest political movement in our nation's history," as well as his team for creating "the greatest economy in the history of the world." The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act passed back in 2017, his withdrawal from the Paris Climate agreement, and a new trade deal with China were among Trump's noted economic achievements — that is, until America was "hit with the China virus," Trump said, using his racist preferred name for COVID-19.But from there, coronavirus faded from Trump's speech. He again pivoted to a rose-tinted list of accomplishments that allegedly ensured every American was "entitled to equal treatment, equal dignity, and equal rights" — including some that didn't even happen. And in the end, Trump never said the name of the people who'd replace him Wednesday, instead saying he would "pray for the success" of the "new administration" and wish it "luck."More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Lindsey Graham seemed very pleased with Biden's secretary of state nominee Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments

  • Ivanka praises her own work in farewell message as bitter Don Jr compares Biden to Disney’s Uncle Scar

    First daughter may now eye own run for elected office

  • Thai court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king

    A court in Thailand on Tuesday sentenced a former civil servant to a record prison term of 43 years and six months for breaching the country's strict law on insulting or defaming the monarchy, lawyers said. The Bangkok Criminal Court found the woman guilty on 29 counts of violating the country’s lese majeste law for posting audio clips to Facebook and YouTube with comments deemed critical of the monarchy, the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said. “Today’s court verdict is shocking and sends a spine-chilling signal that not only criticisms of the monarchy won’t be tolerated, but they will also be severely punished,” said Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher for the group Human Rights Watch.

  • U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, of provoking the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The U.S. House of Representatives last Wednesday impeached Trump for a second time. The Senate has yet to schedule a trial to determine Trump's guilt or innocence.

  • Afghan officials: Taliban attacks, violence kills dozens

    A wave of Taliban attacks and violence has killed dozens across Afghanistan, even as talks are underway between the government and the insurgents in Qatar, officials said Tuesday. A statement from the defense ministry said four army soldiers were killed late Monday night in Taliban attacks on checkpoints in Kunduz province. According to the ministry, 15 Taliban fighters were also killed and 12 were wounded.

  • Trump ends term with ‘patriotic education’ report which makes excuses for slavery and calls anti-abortion movement ‘great reform’

    White House website says report is “rebuttal of reckless 're-education' attempts that seek to reframe American history around idea that United States is not an exceptional country but an evil one”