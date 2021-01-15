The FBI keeps making more arrests in the Capitol riot. Here are some Florida suspects

Madeleine Marr

As more rioters from the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 get arrested, a clearer picture is emerging of who was there that day. At least a handful of Florida residents have been tracked down, thanks in part to video and images widely circulated on social media.

ANDREW WILLIAMS

Firefighter/paramedic Andrew Williams
Firefighter/paramedic Andrew Williams

At least one Floridian was a first responder: Andrew Williams, who was at first put on paid administrative leave by his employer, the Sanford Fire Department, and then unpaid leave. Williams was arrested Tuesday, charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI obtained one photograph and two videos of the Maitland, Florida, man. In one video, he is seen climbing the steps and through the scaffolding of the federal building yelling, “We are storming the Capitol! Yeah, baby!”

#MediaRelease NEWS FROM SANFORD FIRE DEPARTMENT Sanford Fire Department Places Firefighter on...

Posted by Sanford Fire Department on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

At a Tuesday hearing, bond was set at $25,000; meanwhile, Williams’ lawyer blamed President Donald Trump as well as law enforcement.

“The president and the Capitol police encouraged despicable behavior,” Vincent Citro said outside the Orlando courthouse. “Mr. Williams took part in none of it.”

ERIC MUNCHEL

The so called Zip Ties guy during the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, 2020.
The so called Zip Ties guy during the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, 2020.

Among the disturbing pictures that emerged during the riots was of a fit, masked man in full tactical gear nimbly jumping over a railing in the Senate chamber with a handful of zip ties.

The FBI identified the so-called zip-tie guy as 30 year old Eric Munchel, who now lives in Tennessee but used to work as a bartender at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Fort Myers Beach.

“It’s been brought to our attention that a former employee of ours from 2+ years ago was involved in the recent events at the Capitol Building,” the restaurant’s statement on Facebook said. “We have no affiliation with this employee and their actions were their own.”

Munchel was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Bond: $25,000.

Adam Christian Johnson

Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., and one is carrying the lectern bearing the seal of the Speaker of the House. As this photo captured by chief Getty Images photographer Win McNamee quickly circulated on social media., many residents in Florida&#x002019;s Manatee County identified the man as Adam Christian Johnson, 36, from Parrish.
Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., and one is carrying the lectern bearing the seal of the Speaker of the House. As this photo captured by chief Getty Images photographer Win McNamee quickly circulated on social media., many residents in Florida’s Manatee County identified the man as Adam Christian Johnson, 36, from Parrish.

His grinning face seen while holding Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has become almost a symbol of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Adam Christian Johnson, 36, was arrested by federal marshals and booked into the Pinellas County jail on Jan. 8, charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The lectern — valued at more than $1,000 — has since been returned to its rightful owner. As for Johnson, the stay at home father of five from Parrish was released on $25,000 bond with an ankle monitor.

Other arrests

According to federal court records, other arrests of Sunshine State residents include Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, in Marion County, who was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct; and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Michael Curzio
Michael Curzio

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, the 35-year-old spent more than five years in prison for attempted murder before being released in February 2019.

Before his arrest, Curzio admitted where he was going on Facebook, reports Orlando news station WFTV-9: “If anything happens — we get [expletive] up, arrested, or killed — just know I love you all and I did what I believed in,” he wrote on his since deleted page. “And if you know me, I did it because it was the right thing to do.”

Tampa Bay’s Matthew Council, who beside being charged with the same offenses as Curzio, was slapped with an additional charge of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. “When stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer,” read the complaint.

More arrests are expected.

Latest Stories

  • Trump White House begins packing up

    One day after President Trump was impeached for the second time and with less than a week to go before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Trump White House began cleaning out its desks on Thursday.

  • Georgia's First Vietnamese American State Rep Wears Áo Dài to Swear-In

    Bee Nguyen, Georgia's first Vietnamese American state representative, donned an áo dài to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Regarded as the most popular national costume of Vietnam, the áo dài for women is a long dress with a contoured top that flows over loose-fitting trousers that reach the sole of the feet. Nguyen, 39, decided to wear the garment in response to the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, in which rioters carried the South Vietnamese flag.

  • White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally

    A white military veteran shot and wounded a 15-year-old girl when he fired his gun into a car carrying four Black teenagers during a tense confrontation at a Trump rally near the Iowa Capitol last month. Michael McKinney, 25, is charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines. McKinney, who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, told police he fired the shot in self-defense.

  • Army private charged in sexual assault of 19-year-old NC soldier who later died

    An Army private first class was arraigned on sexual assault charges before a military judge.

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • The White House said it was unlocking a vaccine reserve — but it was reportedly already empty

    A reserve of second-dose COVID-19 vaccines set to be repurposed as first doses is already empty, state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans tell The Washington Post.Both the coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. require two doses to be fully effective. So when distribution of first doses began, the Trump administration held back matching second doses to make sure recipients would be fully protected against COVID-19. Amid a massive demand for more doses, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced earlier this week that the department would begin doling out those reserved doses to more people, saying increased production speed would make up for the soon-to-be-depleted reserve.But as officials soon learned, the federal government had stopped stockpiling second dose vaccines weeks ago, they tell the Post. Both first and second doses were instead taken right off the manufacturing line. That meant Azar's announcement reportedly released a stockpile that didn't exist. The U.S. had already reached its maximum distribution capacity, and new doses distributors were expecting next week weren't coming, the Post reports.HHS spokesperson Michael Pratt confirmed in an email to the Post that the last of the reserve had been taken out for shipment this weekend. He didn't acknowledge Azar's comments, but said Operation Warp Speed had "always intended to transition from holding second doses in reserve as manufacturing stabilizes and we gained confidence in the ability for a consistent flow of vaccines." he also said states had only ordered 75 percent of the vaccines available to them. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? 5 scathing cartoons about Trump's second impeachment

  • 12 Pakistani police fired for not protecting Hindu temple

    Pakistani authorities sacked a local police chief and 11 other policemen for failing to protect a Hindu temple that was set on fire and demolished last month by a mob led by hundreds of supporters of a radical Islamist party, police said Friday. The 12 policemen were fired over “acts of cowardice" and “negligence" for not trying to stop the mob when it attacked the temple, with some having fled the scene. Another 48 policemen were given various punishments following a probe into the attack, the police statement said.

  • Local newspapers turn on Lauren Boebert as 68 state politicians demand investigation into Capitol riot role

    Lauren Boebert is under fire for sharing details about the location of the House speaker during the Capitol riots

  • Why the defunct South Vietnam flag was flown at the Capitol riot

    The flag has become a symbol for different things: anti-communism, U.S. imperialism, democracy and recollection of the past.

  • Alexei Navalny will be arrested on return to Russia, says prison service

    Moscow's prison service said on Thursday it would take all measures necessary to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he returns to Russia this weekend, a move that could be a prelude to him being jailed for three-and-a-half years. Mr Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest opponents, has said he will fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was taken to Germany for treatment in August following his poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent. The Kremlin denies involvement in his poisoning, says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned and that he is free to return to Russia at any time. But Mr Navalny faces a growing list of legal threats at home, including separate criminal cases for alleged slander and fraud, both of which he says are false and politically-motivated. The most immediate threat is from the Moscow prison service. FSIN, the prison service, said in a statement that Mr Navalny, 44, was on a national wanted list because he had last year repeatedly failed to report at least twice a month to them under the terms of a suspended sentence on embezzlement charges. It has applied to a court to convert his suspended sentence of three-and-a-half years into real jail time. “Taking into account the facts of malicious violations, guided by the principle of inevitability of responsibility and the demands of the law that all citizens of the Russian Federation are equal before without exception, (FSIN) is obliged to take all actions to arrest the violator,” it said. Mr Navalny says the original 2014 embezzlement conviction, in which he and his brother were found guilty of stealing more than 30 million roubles ($408,000) from two companies, was trumped up. He said he could not report in at the end of last year anyway, as he was being treated as an outpatient in Germany. The prison service says he was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and should have returned to Moscow.

  • U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

    The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who told her the island would continue to seek access to U.N. meetings. Craft had planned to visit Taipei this week, in the teeth of strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory.

  • Talk or fight? In Afghanistan, signs Taliban now prefer victory.

    Whether the Taliban are serious about negotiating peace is a question that has dogged U.S.-backed Afghanistan talks since their inception.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.

  • Trump is back in contact with Steve Bannon and ‘asking him how to overturn election’

    Steve Bannon was considered one of the main architects of Trump’s 2016 campaign

  • Australia to kill pigeon that made extraordinary journey from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.

  • Analysis - Less for more in Turkey: costly food starves economic rebound

    Food has become so expensive in Turkey that some people are spending what money they have to stock up on rice and pasta to avoid swallowing even higher prices in the months ahead. With surveys showing pantries are thinning out, Erdogan may need to do more about basic living costs even after installing a new central bank chief who in November pledged to tame inflation.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Wisconsin teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods

    A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. According to a criminal complaint, the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head.

  • Signs declaring Biden next president go up right outside Trump’s window

    President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony takes place on 20 January

  • Secret Service reportedly had to use Obama's bathroom after being barred from Ivanka Trump's

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent the past few years living in a six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom rented home in Washington, D.C.'s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. The family could count high-profile officials and even one former president among their neighbors — as well as their own Secret Service detail, who had to rent a nearby apartment to use the bathroom because they weren't allowed inside the Kushner-Trump home, neighbors and law enforcement sources tell The Washington Post.It's not unusual for Secret Service agents to stay out of the typically expansive homes they're guarding, instead using a garage or auxiliary building as their home base, the Post notes. But Kushner and Trump took that to an extreme, forcing the Secret Service to install a porta-potty outside their home just so they had somewhere to relieve themselves, sources said. The unsightly outdoor bathroom was taken down after neighbors complained.That's when the Kushner-Trump detail started using a bathroom in the Obama family's nearby garage. But they were kicked out when "a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump-Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom," the Post notes. Agents then headed to to Vice President Mike Pence's home a mile away to use the toilet or, when time was short, counted on nearby restaurants and even knocked on neighbors' doors. One of those neighbors eventually ended up renting a $3,000/month basement studio to the agents, making $144,000 in taxpayer money by the time the lease expires this September.A White House spokesperson denied Trump and Kushner barred Secret Service from their home, saying it was the force's choice not to come inside — something one law enforcement officer disputed. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? 5 scathing cartoons about Trump's second impeachment