FBI launches new photo-packed website for those wanted in Capitol riots

In this Wednesday 6 January 2021 file photo, supporters of Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC ((Associated Press))

The FBI has created a new website featuring high quality photos of the suspects still wanted in connection with the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January.

A pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, causing House members to barricade themselves inside offices to hide from the rioters.

Five people died and several more were injured in the insurrection. A week later, and a week before leaving office, President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for the second time for inciting the riots at a rally near by.

Representatives have spoken out about the ordeal in the weeks since the event, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describing fearing for her life as rioters, some with weapons, broke into the building.

More than 180 people alleged to have been involved in the riots have been arrested by police, with charges ranging from weapons possession to conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement.

However, the FBI has identified more than 400 suspects stemming from the riots, and have set up a new webpage for the public to help identify those that law enforcement have not yet been able to find.

Good news #SeditionHunters, the FBI just created a new web page with some higher quality & updated pictures of suspects wanted for violence at the capitol. It is also easier to navigate. Check it out: https://t.co/bqxieVfs9l — #SeditionHunters (@SeditionHunters) February 3, 2021

The website states that the FBI is “seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the US Capitol building” on 6 January.

The agency is looking for anyone who committed “alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct.”

The webpage lists a total 199 photos of the suspects, with images updated with “arrested” when a suspect has been taken into custody.

The US public have been crucial in helping the FBI identify the suspects that have been arrested so far.

Acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said last week that many of the more than 140,000 tips that the FBI have received about the insurrection were “notably from friends, co-workers and other acquaintances”.

While Zachary Alam, who became known on social media after he allegedly used a helmet to smash the window to the Speaker's Lobby, was arrested on Monday because of a family member tipping off law enforcement.

The FBI has asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact them on 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-âª800-225-5324).

