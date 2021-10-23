FBI: Law enforcement assaults, deaths up in recent years

Oct. 23—LUMBERTON — More law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty this year than in 2020, and more than 4,000 additional assaults on officers were reported in 2020 than the previous year, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As of Oct. 21, 61 law enforcement officers were "fatally wounded," with 24 of them falling victim to "unprovoked" attacks while on duty in agencies across the nation, according to the FBI. In 2020, about 41 officers died in the line of duty for those reasons.

Forty-eight officers died as a result of accidents like vehicle crashes while on duty, as of Oct. 21. In 2020, 39 officers died as a result of accidents on the job.

According to the FBI, 60,105 law enforcement officers were assaulted on the job in 2020. The assaults were reported to the agency by 9,895 law enforcement agencies.

"Based on these reports, there were 4,071 more officers assaulted in 2020 than the 56,034 assaults reported in 2019," according to Shelley Lynch, FBI Public Affairs specialist.

About 30% of the officers sustained injuries. There were 44,421 officers assaulted with fists, feet or other "personal weapons;" 2,744 with firearms; 1,180 with knives or similar instruments, and others with other weapons, according to the FBI.

Disturbance calls like "family quarrels or bar fights" accounted for 29.6% of assaults, with arrest attempts at 16.1%, and prisoner handling and transport at 12.6%, according to the FBI. Others included investigating suspicious activities or people at 8.8%, traffic stops or pursuits at 8.4% and other circumstances.

Law enforcement students at Robeson Community College are reminded to read the Federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Reports publication titled Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, according to Rudy Locklear, director of Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy and Criminal Justice Technology Program at RCC.

However, most students already know the risks of becoming a law enforcement officer, said Locklear, who also serves as an auxiliary officer with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Through training in deescalation measures and officer survival, students and law enforcement officers can prepare themselves for situations in which their lives might be on the line, he said.

"What we focus on when we're training is stick to your training," he said.

Students participate in simulations and are given equipment like body cams, radios, handcuffs and bulletproof vests to train with, Locklear said.

"All of that together is to prepare them, you know, when they go out in the field," he said.

Officers are dealing with situations where society is challenging police officers and authority more than in years past, Locklear said.

And he recommends more training for officers to help them cope and prepare.

"Always seek out training opportunities that are available," he said.

Pembroke Chief of Police Ed Locklear encourages officers to stay alert and "be as patient with people as possible."

Ed Locklear, who also teaches in the BLET program at RCC, said training has improved and training in courses like verbal judo and subject control can help officers better respond in stressful situations.

The police chief also encourages officers to have healthy outlets outside of the police department like hobbies of fishing or spending time with loved ones to help them "destress" from work.

Numbers in BLET classes are smaller than years past, he said. Society also has changed vastly since he entered the police force 25 years ago.

However, the police chief reminds himself and other officers that 90% of people they deal with are good.

"I continue to tell myself and the other officers that," he said. "That we're here to protect and serve ... and most people still want us here."

