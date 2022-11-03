FBI: Lawrence County man turns self in on charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

An Ellwood City man surrendered to FBI this morning on charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brian Douglas Sizer is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on capitol grounds and other offenses on capitol grounds.

His wife, Julia Sizer, was arrested in September 2021 on charges related to the riots.

In the criminal complaint, FBI investigators said Julia Sizer was interviewed and said she and Brian Sizer entered the Capitol Building for a few minutes before leaving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.




