FBI: Lee Sheriff arrests suspect caught on video committing Truist Bank armed robbery

An armed robbery at Truist, 14490 Palm Beach Blvd., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, placed Riverdale High School on lockdown.

Authorities have arrested a suspect a day after they released footage of a man entering a Lee County bank, pointing a firearm toward the ceiling.

Andrea Aprea, spokesperson for the FBI, said Wednesday afternoon that the Lee County Sheriff's Office made the arrest and the FBI will handle the case.

Aprea said no further information is public information until the suspect has his first appearance in federal court.

An armed robbery around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Truist, 14490 Palm Beach Blvd., in Fort Myers, launched a search for the suspect and placed the school on lockout, Principal Scott Cook said in a Tuesday email to parents.

The robber, wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses and a denim jacket, wielded a firearm and witnesses said he fired once, but didn't strike anyone.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose tips led to an arrest in the armed robbery.

