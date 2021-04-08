With the FBI listening, Kylr Yust allegedly told ex-girlfriend he killed 17 year old

Luke Nozicka
·3 min read

After Kylr Yust and a former girlfriend tried to talk to the spirit of Kara Kopetsky by using a Ouija board, he said he had “f------ killed her,” according to a wiretapped conversation jurors heard Thursday.

That conversation — recorded by Yust’s ex-girlfriend, Katelynn Farris, at the request of the FBI — came on the fourth day of Yust’s trial in Cass County. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.

“This really turns you on that I killed a girl, huh?” Yust asked Farris at another point in the hours-long audio.

Farris said it did not. Yust then asked Farris why she previously talked about it and wondered if she was trying to get him to confess.

The recording was captured in 2011 when Farris returned to Kansas City from North Carolina, where she had since moved. The FBI asked her to assist in the investigation, and agents gave her devices to record her conversations with Yust that day.

The audio also captured Yust and Farris trying to use a Ouija board to communicate with Kopetsky’s spirit. At one point, Yust appeared to claim he had heard Kopetsky’s voice. He promised to “come back and see” her.

Prosecution witness Katelynn Farris said that Kylr Yust told her his neck tattoos symbolized a raven, death and strangling. Farris, who had dated Yust, was expected to testify that she and Yust went to the woods to try and contact the spirit of Kara Kopetsky through a ouija board. She wore a wire for the FBI and the audio and video recordings were played for the court. The murder trial of Kylr Yust continues for the third day at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
Prosecution witness Katelynn Farris said that Kylr Yust told her his neck tattoos symbolized a raven, death and strangling. Farris, who had dated Yust, was expected to testify that she and Yust went to the woods to try and contact the spirit of Kara Kopetsky through a ouija board. She wore a wire for the FBI and the audio and video recordings were played for the court. The murder trial of Kylr Yust continues for the third day at the Cass County Justice Center Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.

On Wednesday, jurors were shown footage from a camera set up in a car Farris drove around town with Yust in the passenger’s seat. They also heard from another one of Yust’s former girlfriends, who testified that he previously choked her during a violent attack and said he had killed girlfriends in the past “out of sheer jealousy.”

Between 2010 and 2012, police spoke to at least four people who said Yust confessed to killing Kopetsky, according to charging documents. One of Yust’s former roommates, Seth Duncan, testified Thursday that Yust told him he “choked” out Kopetsky.

Another one of Yust’s former friends, Aaron Capanetto, testified Thursday about a night in 2013 on which Yust came back to Capanetto’s house, where he had been staying. He was upset and intoxicated, a bottle of whiskey in hand, according to the testimony. A girlfriend had just left him. Then, Yust “admitted to me that he had killed Kara,” though he did not provide specific details, Capanetto testified.

As Yust sobbed, Capanetto feared for his own safety, he testified. He said he had heard rumors about people who knew Yust disappearing. He tried to calm Yust down.

At one point, Yust floated the idea that he would produce a music project that would end with Yust dying by suicide on stage and him leaving behind information about his victims, said Capanetto, who is a music producer.

When questioned by Yust’s lawyer on cross examination, Capanetto acknowledged he did not go to the police about that night until 2016. He did so then, he said, because that’s when Runions — another girl who knew Yust — went missing. He testified the information was “eating” him up, and that he “could not live” with himself if he did not come forward.

Prosecutors later asked Capanetto if he felt bad for not speaking up sooner.

“It’s one of the worst things that has ever happened to me,” he responded, becoming emotional.

Kopetsky was reported missing in 2007; Runions was last seen alive in 2016. Their disappearances remained mysteries in the Kansas City area until a mushroom hunter found their remains April 3, 2017, in a wooded area south of Belton.

Since Yust was charged, his defense team has raised questions about the the integrity of the investigation. His attorney, Sharon Turlington, said Yust is innocent. No physical evidence connected him to the murders, she said.

The trial continued into Thursday afternoon and is expected to last three weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • Mrs. World arrested for allegedly injuring Mrs. Sri Lanka

    Mrs. World 2020 winner Caroline Jurie took the crown from Mrs. Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silva, claiming she couldn't win because she's divorced.

  • FBI arrests former Northeastern track coach for allegedly tricking athletes into sending nude photos

    Steve Waithe is charged with cyberstalking and wire fraud.

  • A Vanished FBI Agent and His Family Are Now Caught Up in Matt Gaetz's Case

    The Florida lawmaker says the sex-trafficking investigation against him is tied to an alleged extortion plot and a 14-year search for an ex-FBI agent

  • Matt Gaetz Releases Statement from Nameless ‘Women’ Defending His Honor

    Tom Williams/CQ/GettyMatt Gaetz’s office on Thursday released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker amid his ongoing sex scandal. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named.“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” the letter began. “During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.”Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”The letter continued: “In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”The nameless female staffers wrapped up the statement by saying they “uniformly reject these allegations as false” and that Gaetz has always treated every woman in his office with respect.“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite,” the press release concluded. “And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril amid a Department of Justice investigation into potential sex-trafficking charges.On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Gaetz’s close associate Joel Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear yet what Greenberg will cop a plea to—he faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking and bribery—it now appears likely that the former Seminole County tax collector could possibly testify against his MAGA congressman pal. The federal probe looking into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel grew out of the Greenberg investigation. The congressman released the statement from the nameless women in his office moments after the news broke about his friend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 7-Eleven shoppers startled by 'dangerous' reptile clawing its way up shelves: 'I stayed back'

    A giant reptile was caught browsing the snack shelves of a 7-Eleven in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

  • Tampa Bay man released from life sentence, set free pending review

    TAMPA — Kyle Moran will not need to return to jail, at least for now. Weeks after an appeals court decision overturned a judge’s ruling that set Moran free from a life sentence for murder, prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed that he has served enough time to qualify for a 25-year review of his sentence. In a brief court hearing Thursday morning, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Kimberly ...

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • Tesla refunded customers who were overcharged up to $71,000 on new cars and gave them $200 to spend at its online store

    Customers were left with bills of up to $142,000 after the double charges. Tesla apologized in emails shared with CNBC and repaid the money.

  • Son of slain jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

    The son of a slain Texas jeweler was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after admitting he hired someone to kill his father. Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy, 22, entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing. “It would be our hope that you are never released from prison,” the family wrote.

  • Mexico president justifies release of kingpin targeted by US

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday defended the 2013 ruling that freed one of the drug lords most wanted by U.S. authorities, even though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled it was a mistake. Rafael Caro Quintero walked free while serving a 40-year sentence for the torture-murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, and has since apparently resumed his role as violent drug trafficker. Caro Quintero is at the top of the DEA's Most Wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture.

  • Kylr Yust’s ex-girlfriend says he violently choked her, confessed to killing before

    Kylr Yust said he killed past girlfriends “out of sheer jealousy,” she testified.

  • Women and Photographer Involved in Nude Photo Shoot on Dubai Balcony Will Be Deported

    Authorities in Dubai have announced that those who were involved in a naked photo shoot, including over a dozen women and a male photographer will be deported.

  • German military launches new recruitment drive with pledge troops will not have to fight abroad

    The German military has launched a drive to address troop shortages by offering new recruits a guarantee they will not be deployed abroad. A thousand recruits a year will be able to join a new Homeland Security Force which will only be deployed inside Germany to deal with domestic security and crisis management. Those serving with the force will not be sent on missions abroad and the military has pledged to deploy them as close to their homes in Germany as possible. “The Homeland Security Force will give young people the opportunity to stand up for Germany and protect their homeland,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defence minister, told a press conference to launch the new service. “There are many young people who are interested in a career in the armed forces, but don’t want to commit themselves too strongly to serve.” Despite the similar name, the new force bears no resemblance to the US Department of Homeland Security. Instead its work is expected to focus largely on disaster relief and managing crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

  • City put sandbags around California bar for COVID violations. Owner is jailed — again

    The co-owner of the restaurant was arrested three times in a week.

  • Sports Bar Owner Allegedly Gets Death Threats After Filipino American Teen is Assaulted Outside in SF

    The owner of a sports bar in San Francisco has denied anti-Asian accusations after an 18-year-old Filipino American was attacked outside the family-owned establishment. ﻿ What happened: Sofia Enguillado, the victim's mother, posted a video on TikTok on Sunday claiming that her son was assaulted outside Gino and Carlo in the neighborhood of North Beach, according to KPIX5. The bar owner, Frank Rossi, approached the teenager and asked him to leave after learning he was underage.

  • ‘Mom, I’ve killed someone.’ Witnesses recall Bayshore crash as young driver faces sentence

    TAMPA — When her son called that day in 2018, Cheryl Herrin could hear that he was crying. He told her he’d been in an accident. “Mom,” he said. “I’ve killed someone.” “No, Cameron,” she said. “You’re mistaken.” But she stayed on the phone long enough to drive to the scene on Bayshore Boulevard. She saw the Ford Mustang, a gift she and her husband had given her son when he graduated two days ...

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden's unlikely allies

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors Say

    JOHANNES EISELEManhattan federal prosecutors have hit back after a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell complained about her “detrimental” conditions last month, saying in a letter filed Tuesday that the real problem seems to be her failure to clean her “very dirty” cell and flush her toilet.The letter came in response to a complaint sent to a federal judge in February by a lawyer for the British socialite.Maxwell—who faces trial for grooming and trafficking girls for multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—claimed she was forced to drink dirty tap water and eat unheated meals and that a guard “physically abused” her during a pat-down search at Metropolitan Detention Center.“The overall conditions of detention have had a detrimental impact on Ms. Maxwell’s health and overall well-being; and she is withering to a shell of her former self—losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.Manhattan federal prosecutors paint a very different picture, however. In their Tuesday filing, they say Maxwell is a healthy weight, doesn’t have any noticeable hair loss, received the COVID vaccine, and seems to sleep through nighttime checks—but has been warned of cleanliness issues herself.MDC determined Maxwell’s complaint of an abusive pat-down was “unfounded,” prosecutors wrote, before adding that detention staff have warned the 59-year-old about her alleged refusal to keep her jail cell clean or even flush the toilet.Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Say She’s a ‘Shell of Her Former Self’ in Prison “Following defense counsel’s complaint in its February 16, 2021 letter of an inappropriately conducted pat-down search, the MDC conducted an investigation and found that, contrary to the defendant’s claim, the search in question was in fact recorded in full by a handheld camera,” states a footnote in the letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Alison Moe and Lara Pomerantz.“After reviewing the camera footage, the MDC concluded that the search was conducted appropriately and the defendant’s complaint about that incident was unfounded,” their letter states. “MDC legal counsel further confirmed that all pat-down searches of the defendant are video recorded.”The government’s letter added that after Maxwell’s complaint of abuse, MDC staff ordered the heiress to “clean her cell because it had become very dirty.”“Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell,” the filing continues. “In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time, causing the cell to become increasingly dirty. MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell in response to the smell and the dirtiness, not as retaliation for complaining about a particular search.”Prosecutors also say Maxwell has ample time for calls with her attorneys and, with access to both a desktop computer and laptop 13 hours a day, seven days a week, “continues to receive more time to review discovery than any other inmate.”MDC also reviewed Maxwell’s email account after she claimed jail staff deleted her messages prematurely. “That examination revealed that the defendant had herself deleted some of her emails and had archived others,” the letter notes. “That examination revealed no evidence to suggest that MDC staff deleted any of the defendant’s emails.” (According to Bureau of Prisons policy, inmate emails are purged every six months, the filing notes.)Maxwell is allowed out of her cell from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and while in the day room, prosecutors say, “has exclusive access to the MDC desktop computer, the laptop, a television, a phone on which to place social or attorney calls, and a shower.”She is allowed “outdoor recreation every day, although she has the option of declining such recreation time if she wishes,” the government adds. “The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys.”Prosecutors say MDC legal counsel informed them that Maxwell’s meals are heated in a thermal oven, and that the facility’s water is New York City tap water. When the city conducts maintenance, they say, inmates receive bottled water. “MDC legal counsel emphasized that MDC staff, including the legal staff, drink the same tap water from the same water system as the defendant while in the institution,” their letter states.Last week, Maxwell’s legal team turned to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to secure her release from MDC. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has thrice refused to grant her bail because she’s considered a flight risk.In their motion for pretrial release, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus compared her to other convicted sex offenders who were granted bail before trial, including Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Markus referenced The Silence of the Lambs’ fictional serial killer, too.“Since her arrest, Ms. Maxwell has faced nightmarish conditions,” the motion states. “Though she is a model prisoner who poses no danger to society and has done literally nothing to prompt ‘special’ treatment, she is kept in isolation—conditions fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Young Buck Once Again Claims He Ghostwrote for 50 Cent: 'I Ain't Seen a Check From That Sh*t'

    50 Cent and Young Buck have been at each other’s throats again after the latter suggested the former masterminded their beef, which was allegedly fake.

  • From hitting his own father to finding the water twice, Rory McIlroy's Masters misery goes on

    Even if a green jacket still eludes him, Rory McIlroy can rest easy in the knowledge that he has explored every quirk of Augusta topography, from the waste ground beside the Butler cabins to the back of his father’s leg. Masters 2021, round one: as it happened Yes, 10 years after throwing away a four-shot lead with his tragicomic walk in the woods, the perennial Masters page boy truly outdid himself this time. Swinging the club about as accurately as Kate Winslet in Titanic swung an axe to rescue her doomed lover, he contrived to send his second shot at the seventh straight into the calf of unsuspecting dad Gerry. “I should ask for an autographed glove,” muttered McIlroy Snr, who had barely broken stride. They make them tough in Holywood.