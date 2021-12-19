FBI, local police investigate Sunday morning ATM explosion in Centralia

Centralia police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad are investigating after an explosion at an ATM at the First Security Bank in Centralia, police announced Sunday.

The Sunday morning explosion at the automated teller machine was apparently strong enough to scatter evidence over a wide area, according to a news release.

About 6:40 a.m., the ATM at 604 S. Tower Ave. was exploded by an improvised device that was used by two people to gain entry to the machine, according to police.

After the explosion, the suspects took the contents of the ATM and fled the area in their vehicle, a late 1990s or early 2000s light-colored four-door Honda Accord.

One of the suspects is an adult white male, according to police.

Centralia Amateur Radio Emergency Service volunteers also responded to the scene to help police collect evidence that covered an area of approximately 10,000 square feet, per the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Centralia police at 360-330-7680, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.