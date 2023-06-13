FBI, local police searching for man who allegedly robbed a Belleville bank

Belleville Police and investigators with the FBI are looking for a person suspected of robbing a local bank Tuesday.

At about 10:03 a.m., a man entered the Bank of America at 1911 Carlyle Ave. and handed a note to a teller demanding money and indicating that he was armed, according to a release from the FBI office in Springfield.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money and headed west on Carlyle Avenue in a black four-door Hyundai sedan with tinted windows and a missing front license plate.

The suspect is described as a young black male, medium to thin build wearing a silver plastic sauna suit, black hat with the word “FROG”, and a dark brown mask over his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.