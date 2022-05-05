FBI looking for California shooting suspect who was spotted in Honolulu

May 5—The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is seeking the public's help in locating a California man who is a suspect in a San Jose area homicide.

Uatesoni Joseph Paasi, 28, was seen in the Honolulu area as recently as April, the FBI said in a news release today.

The Bay Area native is wanted in connection with the June 4 fatal shooting of an unarmed man during an argument. The 33-year-old victim, Marco A. Santos, was standing next to his wife and child when he was shot, the FBI said.

Paasi and Santos lived in the same area but had no known history together. Paasi reportedly is related to and associated with other people who were arrested in Honolulu for a separate Bay Area homicide, according to the release.

Paasi is of Tongan descent and is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Honolulu FBI at 808-566-4300.