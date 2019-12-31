FBI looking for man who robbed North Miami Beach bank

A man robbed a Regents Bank branch in North Miami Beach Tuesday morning, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI released photographs of the suspect Tuesday afternoon. He was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt when he demanded cash from a teller around 10:36 a.m.

Special Agent Michael Leverock, FBI spokesman, said the man claimed he was armed.

He added that the FBI is not disclosing the amount of money stolen from the bank, located at 16051 W. Dixie Hwy.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the identity of the robber to call (754) 703-2000.