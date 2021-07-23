FBI looking for suspect in Navajo Nation homicide

Jul. 23—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are trying to find a man accused in a slaying on the Navajo Nation earlier this year.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said 27-year-old Josiah Smith, of Smith Lake, NM, was charged June 11 with murder and crimes committed in Indian Country.

"Smith is accused of a fatal shooting on the Navajo Nation earlier this year," Fisher said. "No specific details of the crime can be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation."

He said Smith is considered "armed and dangerous."

Smith is described as 5 feet and 11 inches, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.