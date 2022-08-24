FBI looking for suspect in US Eagle Credit Union robbery

Aubrey Hovey, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Aug. 23—Albuquerque police and the FBI are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man they say is responsible for a robbery Monday at US Eagle Credit Union on Menaul.

"The suspect displayed a weapon to a teller and demanded money," a news release from the Albuquerque FBI Division states. "The robber received an undisclosed sum of money and drove away in what appeared to be a white Kia Soul."

The man is described as a slender black male who is approximately 6 feet tall, the release states. He carried a small orange bag and had a deep voice and wore a red baseball cap.

According to the release, the suspect could also be responsible for the Aug. 8 robbery of Western Commerce Bank on Wyoming.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

