FBI looking for suspects who threatened victim working on KC area ATM, fled with cash

Authorities are seeking two suspects who fled a Belton ATM with an “undisclosed amount” of money, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Before 10:25 a.m. Saturday, the suspects approached a Bank of America at 1818 E. North Ave. and threatened a victim who was “working on” an ATM before taking the cash, a statement from the FBI indicated.

No one was injured in the exchange.

The first suspect is believed to have been wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark colored pants, white shoes, a black mask and orange gloves.

The second man wore a white hoodie, light colored pants, black shoes, a black mask and black gloves, according to the FBI.

The FBI released photos of the men Saturday.

Two masked men approached a victim “working on” an ATM and fled with cash, according to the FBI.

Further information about the incident has not been released.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity is asked to contact the FBI at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.