FBI looking for woman who robbed Grants bank

May 7—The FBI and the Grants Police Department are looking for a woman they've dubbed "the red shoe robber" who held up a bank Saturday late morning.

Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman, said around 11:30 a.m. the woman entered the Wells Fargo at 201 North 1st Street.

"The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from a teller," Fisher wrote in a news release. "The robber received an undisclosed sum of money and left the bank."

Fisher described the woman as white with brown hair in a long ponytail and with "mascara all over her face." She was wearing a blue surgical mask, a dark hoodie, gloves, pants and backpack and red shoes.

The FBI is offering $2,000 for information leading to her arrest and conviction. Fisher warned that the woman is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots her should call the FBI immediately.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300.