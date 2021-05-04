FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

·1 min read

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.

At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” the FBI said in a statement. The man died from his wounds after he was taken to a hospital, according to the FBI.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene,” Tuesday's statement says.

The FBI did not provide any additional details on the shooting.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada works on vaccinations and safe tourism designation -minister

    Canada is working with international partners to develop a standardized vaccine certification for travel and will position itself as a safe destination once the country has reached COVID-19 herd immunity, the tourism minister said on Tuesday. Canada currently has a higher infection rate than the United States as it rolls out vaccines during a third wave. "Clearly as vaccination is being rolled out, we will position ourself as a safe destination," Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said in a telephone interview after attending a virtual meeting with her G20 counterparts earlier in the day.

  • Ted Cruz: Texas is fighting back against big businesses that threaten oil, gas jobs

    The Legislature is protecting jobs with a bill that would pull state investment funds from firms that divest from fossil fuel companies.

  • UK prosecutor ends investigation into Airbus individuals: sources

    Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has ended a criminal investigation into individuals associated with Airbus, the European planemaker that agreed to a record $4.0 billion global settlement 16 months ago, sources said on Tuesday. Three sources familiar with the investigation said the SFO had written to former suspects to say it would take no further action. Overseas prosecutors could, however, take a different view in cases where suspects face more than one inquiry.

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for shooting his dog and then grilling it over a fire

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • Family was worried about man’s mental health before deadly North Carolina standoff

    The 32-year-old man had reportedly tried to attack his father days earlier.

  • DHS: Migrant family reunifications to begin this week

    Four families separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy will be reunited this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on a call Sunday night. Why it matters: Reuniting migrant families is one of Biden's biggest immigration-related promises and progress has been slow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Mayorkas noted that there are "thousands of families that remain to be reunited" and that DHS will continuing to identify families for reunification in the coming weeks and months.Michelle Brané, executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, said that over a thousand families have been identified thus far.Mayorkas added that the files the Biden administration inherited from their predecessors had a "significant number of issues" and that officials have been working to verify much of the information in them. The big picture: Brané stated that the task force is working identify all the cases of separated families and that "most" of the children set to be reunited with their families are in the U.S.The ACLU, which had sued over the separation of children, entered into settlement negotiations with the Biden administration, citing the task force's intentions and work to reunify the remaining families.What they're saying: "This is just the beginning. We continue to work tirelessly to reunite many more children, with their parents in the weeks and months ahead," Mayorkas said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bruce Springsteen receives this year's Woody Guthrie Prize

    Bruce Springsteen has won the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize, which is given to an artist seen as carrying on the spirit of the folk singer whose music focused on the plight of the poor and disenfranchised. Guthrie, who grew up in Okemah, Oklahoma, was one of the most important figures in American folk music and penned hundreds of songs, including some that The Boss has performed over the years. “Woody wrote some of the greatest songs about America’s struggle to live up its ideals in convincing fashion," Springsteen said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Biden is talking to Republicans, but for only so long

    The president and much of his team learned a lesson during the Obama years: They should not wait for Republicans to negotiate.

  • Pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appears in court for first time in a year

    A pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court for the first time in more than a year as part of the pre-trial proceedings regarding her indictment for fraud. Ms Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are facing charges relating to their roles in the Theranos scandal — a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients. In March, Ms Holmes’ trial was postponed by six weeks due to her surprise pregnancy announcement.

  • Roman Statue Intended for Kim Kardashian Was Looted and Smuggled, U.S. Government Claims

    Presley Ann/GettyKim Kardashian actress, model, human rights campaigner, mogul, billionaire and, now, alleged antiquities trafficker? On June 15, 2016 a statue was seized by US Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport. According to a complaint lodged at the United States District Court for the Central District of California Western Division against an “antique Roman statue,” last week the statue was on its way to the “Noel Roberts Trust and Kim Kardashian West.” The Noel Roberts Trust was listed as the consignee and Kardashian and the Trust were named as the importer. The limestone statue was valued at $745,882.00 and dated to around the turn of the Common Era.Under the UNESCO convention items of cultural and historical interest discovered after 1970 cannot be removed from their countries of origin except under special agreement. The details supplied to customs suggested that the statue had been acquired in Paris in 2012. The provenance identified the statue as coming from an “Old German Collection, bought before 1980” but the description of the statue in the 2012 bill of sale did not match the statue imported on behalf of Kardashian. An unsworn affidavit provided by customs broker Masterpiece International stated that the statue “does not originate from Italy,” even though their own handwritten notes suggested that it did. Subsequent analysis by an archaeologist from Italy’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage determined that the statue was from Italy. Yet no one had reported the statue as a fortuitous find, nor had anyone applied for an export license for the item, both of which “are compulsory by law in Italy.” As a result the US government alleges that the statue was illegally imported to the United States. As is commonplace in such situations, the complaint is not against Kardashian. A request for comment has been submitted to the Kardashian legal team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

    Negotiators in Minnesota’s divided Legislature on Monday kicked off what's sure to be a long and contentious debate over whether further police accountability legislation is needed in the state where former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. The Democratic-controlled state House included several policing provisions in its overall public safety budget bill for the 2020 session in the hopes of building on a package the Legislature approved last summer in the aftermath of Floyd's death and the sometimes violent unrest that followed.

  • Paris Hilton Just Told the *Real* Story Behind Her Famous “Stop Being Poor” Shirt

    "Don't believe everything you read," Hilton says.

  • Mets takeaways from Monday's 6-5 loss to Cardinals, including Joey Lucchesi's rough outing

    Mets LHP Joey Lucchesi got hit hard Monday in a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

  • Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

    The principal has called the claims “absolutely false.”

  • Crist's run for Florida governor complicates Democrats' House prospects

    A Florida congressman's decision to run for governor Tuesday put another Democratic U.S. House of Representatives seat at risk, as the party braces for possibly losing the majority next year and with it the ability to pass President Joe Biden's agenda. Representative Charlie Crist, elected in 2016 to what previously had been a Republican-held seat, on Tuesday launched a challenge to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as a contender for his party's presidential nomination in 2024. Crist joined an exodus of prominent House Democrats from competitive districts as the party fights to keep its narrow six-seat majority in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • SNP 'blessed' with weak opposition as polls record drop in support for independence

    The SNP’s achievements in government have "limped lamely behind their soaring rhetoric", a leading expert on the party has said, as the latest opinion poll registered a dip in support for Scottish independence. James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University who is widely considered a leading authority on the SNP, said that the nationalists "would be struggling" in the current campaign were it not for the pandemic and the constitution. However, he said the party had managed to present itself as being "in government and opposition at the same time" and had been "blessed" with weak opposition parties and the fact that independence was a dominant campaign issue. A poll for Survation recorded a slight dip in SNP support in constituencies ahead of Thursday’s vote - with the party down three points to 47 per cent. However, the party's predicted share of the vote on the regional lists was up by two, to 37. The poll found that support for Scottish independence had fallen two points to 47 per cent, with 53 per cent now in favour of the union. However, the figures show the SNP will easily win Thursday’s election and a majority is within reach. Prof Mitchell said that a revival for Labour would "create problems for the SNP" and said Nicola Sturgeon would far rather the Tories remained as Holyrood’s second-largest party.

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Your First Tarot Card Reading of the Month Is Right Here

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • Weezer’s Van Weezer Is Hard-Rock Cosplay

    In a 2019 interview, Weezer ringleader Rivers Cuomo spoke about their most recent self-titled album at the time, Weezer (a.k.a. the Black Album). "My main goal for any album at this point is for it to have at least one song that the audience at our shows every night wants to…

  • Man Shot after Standoff at CIA Headquarters

    FBI agents shot and wounded a man after a standoff at the entrance to CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Monday. The man attempted to drive into CIA headquarters but was stopped outside the gates to the compound by armed guards, two law enforcement officials told NBC. CIA security guards told the man to move his car, but the man refused and agents eventually decided to have the car removed from the entrance. However, the man later stepped out of his car and brandished a gun, at which point he was shot by FBI agents at the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unclear, and he is being treated at a hospital in the area. The man has a history of mental illness and has repeatedly attempted to enter CIA headquarters, the two law enforcement officials said. “The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021,” the agency said in a statement. “An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.” The CIA said in a statement that “our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved.” Security at the CIA was considerably boosted after a 1993 incident in which Pakistani national Mir Aimal Kasi killed two employees and wounded three others near the main entrance. Kasi was captured after four years on the run, and was executed in the U.S. in 2002.