FBI: Man shows gun, robs bank in Walmart on Wyoming NE

Aug. 25—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A bank robber chose the late afternoon to target a branch inside a Walmart in Northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The FBI and Albuquerque police are now looking for the man, who was wearing a cap with a Zia symbol, dark mask and a gray sweatshirt with the Champion brand logo, when he displayed a handgun and robbed the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart at 2266 Wyoming NE, near Menaul, just before 6 p.m., according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds.

"The suspect approached tellers, showed them a handgun in his waistband, and demanded money," the FBI said in a news release. "A teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank."

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through tips.fbi.gov.