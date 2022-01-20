FBI: Man wearing one glove suspected in multiple bank robberies in ABQ-area

Jan. 20—Authorities are looking for a one-gloved man who has evaded capture after robbing, or trying to rob, at least three Albuquerque-area banks this month.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the most recent robbery happened Tuesday afternoon.

He said the man walked into the Bank of the West on Isleta, just south of Rio Bravo, around 3:30 p.m. and gave the teller a demand note. The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches, black baseball cap, Nike black and white shoes and wearing a glove on his left hand.

Fisher said the same man is suspected of trying to rob a First Financial Credit Union in Rio Rancho on Jan. 15 and robbing a Bank of the West in Albuquerque on Jan. 12. The man wore a glove on his left hand in that robbery as well.

Fisher said the FBI is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.