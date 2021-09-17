FBI monitoring "Justice for J6" rally chatter on social media

The FBI is monitoring social media platforms for chatter about the "Justice for J6" rally Saturday. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on what they are watching for.

