FBI: More arrests coming in North Texas for those involved in Capitol riot

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

Seventeen people from the North Texas area accused of being involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have been arrested, and more people are expected to be taken into custody in the coming days, an FBI official said Friday.

That total is one of the highest among FBI offices in the nation.

“It is troubling to me and concerning to watch images of the global symbol of democracy, the United States Capitol, overrun by extremists carrying racist and hateful symbols, and in some instances malicious intent,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno of FBI’s Dallas office on Friday during a meeting with news agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More than 300 people from across the country have been arrested by the FBI and accused of the violent intrusion.

On Jan. 6, a joint session of Congress convened to certify the vote count of the Electoral College declaring President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump supporters claimed at the time that then President Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election in November was fraudulent, a position that is not supported by evidence.

At about 2 p.m. on that day, Trump supporters forced their way through and over barricades and officers of the U.S. Capitol to get inside of the building, according to the affidavits filed against some of those arrested.

Local, state and federal authorities have received more than 200,000 tips as to the identity of the suspects in the Capitol.

“My office is working very hard to identify and hold accountable anyone who we can identify that came from this area or who is in this area who participated in that attack,” DeSarno said. “We will continue to dedicate all necessary resources.”

DeSarno said domestic terrorists are presenting authorities a challenge because of the volume of people involved.

The FBI official said they have diverted resources in the FBI-Dallas office to focus on domestic terrorists.

“Many of those arrested are not fringe types. They are the mainstream of society,” DeSarno said. “They were radicalized to a point where they mobilized and committed federal crimes.”

As of Friday, DeSarno noted the government and media remain the targets for those people inspired to commit violence.

At the same time, the FBI official said authorities must continue to investigate international terrorist attacks in this country, pointing out two attacks on military bases in the past year.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI: Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday night. This is the first known instance of a Trump appointee facing prosecution in connection with the attack, Politico reports. An FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman told Politico that Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, but did not release any information on the charges against him. Federal Election Commission records show Klein worked as a tech analyst for the 2016 Trump campaign, Politico says, and after the election he was hired at the State Department. A federal directory from last summer lists Klein as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, making him a "Schedule C" political appointee, Politico reports. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's victory. Klein's mother, Cecilia, told Politico on Thursday night that he told her he was in Washington, D.C., on the day of the riot, and "as far as I know, he was on the Mall." She is a retired economist and trade official, and told Politico because of their different views, she rarely spoke about Trump or politics with her son. "Fred's politics burn a little hot," she said. "But I've never known him to violate the law." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

  • Jiffy Lube suspends manager after biracial WA teen says he got ‘George Floyd’ invoice

    “I handed the paperwork to my sister ... and she said, ‘Dustin, why did you tell them your name was George Floyd,’ and I go, ‘What?’”

  • In Brazil's Amazon, isolated indigenous people welcome COVID vaccine

    YAUARETÊ, Brazil (Reuters) - An army helicopter flew to two isolated indigenous villages in Brazil's Amazon jungle this week with a welcome cargo - coronavirus vaccines. Traditional medicine prescribed by a shaman is highly respected here, but there was no resistance to receiving the vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech. "We are grateful for the vaccination, so we will not catch the disease," said Hupda chieftain Jorge Pires in the village of Santo Antanasio, near the Colombian border and a 25-minute helicopter flight from the nearest military outpost.

  • Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights

    At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. Critics say the proposal “Yes to a ban on covering the face” is an ironic throwback to a time not long ago when violent extremism was a greater concern than global pandemic, and say it would unfairly stigmatize Muslims who wear full face-covering burqas or niqabs, which have open slits for the eyes, in Switzerland. Proponents, including populist, right-wing movements behind the idea, say it’s needed to combat what they consider a sign of the oppression of women and to uphold a basic principle that faces should be shown in a free society like that of the rich Alpine democracy.

  • Biden’s Interior Pick Squeaks Through Panel Amid Oil Ban Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate energy committee voted along near party lines to advance President Joe Biden’s Interior secretary nominee, over the objections of Republicans who said Deb Haaland’s past opposition to fossil fuels made her unfit to serve as the chief U.S. manager of hundreds of millions of acres of federal land.That territory is prime real estate for oil and gas development -- as well as hiking, grazing and conservation -- and Republicans said entrusting that land to Haaland could mean forfeiting its energy potential.“If she’s allowed to to pursue her Green New Deal-inspired policies at the Department of Interior, she will run Wyoming and other states’ economies into the ditch,” Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming. “Representative Haaland’s extreme policy views and lack of substantive answers during the hearing, to me, disqualify her for this job.”Haaland’s nomination to lead the Interior Department now heads to the Senate floor, and she is widely still expected to be confirmed. She won the support of all 10 Democrats on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, including moderate Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose vote is viewed as critical in the 50-50 Senate.“While I may not personally agree with some of her past statements and policy positions, as secretary, she will be carrying out President Biden’s agenda,” Manchin said.Senator Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska, voted to support Haaland, despite concerns about how she would oversee oil development on federal land in her home state. It was a struggle, Murkowski acknowledged, given the oil development concerns and the pride “so many Alaskans, Alaska Natives in particular” have about such a historic nomination.Haaland would be the first Native American secretary in any president’s cabinet if confirmed.“I am going to place my trust in Representative Haaland and her team despite some very real misgivings,” Murkowski said. “I decided to support this nomination today to support the first Native American who will hold this position and with the expectation that Representative Haaland will be true to her word” and “ensure that Alaska is allowed to prosper.”Haaland’s nomination has been championed by environmentalists and tribal leaders who say it’s long past time for a Native American to lead the agency that holds trust title to 56 million acres for tribal nations. Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs also serves as the prime U.S. government contact for 578 federally recognized tribes.Haaland, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe west of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was just elected to her second term in the House.As a Democrat in the chamber, Haaland has been an outspoken critic of fracking, the technique that drove U.S. oil and gas development to record levels, and she was an original cosponsor of the Green New Deal resolution outlining a vision for rapidly decarbonizing the U.S. economy. She also delivered food to Standing Rock Sioux protesters camped along the route of Energy Transfer’s Dakota Access oil pipeline in 2016 -- a move Haaland said was meant to show support for water protectors who believed they were insufficiently consulted on the project.Haaland has downplayed those views during the confirmation process, asserting that fossil fuels will play a major role in the U.S. for years to come and emphasizing that Biden’s policy views, not her own, would take precedence at the Interior Department.“The role of a congresswoman in one district in the country is much different than the role of a secretary who is fighting and working for every single American in all of our public lands across the country,” Haaland told senators in her confirmation hearing last month.Even without Haaland’s confirmation, the Interior Department already has made a sharp policy shift under Biden, who campaigned on promises to encourage clean energy and curtail fossil fuel development on public land. One week after taking office, Biden paused the sale of new oil and gas rights on federal lands and waters -- a moratorium designed to allow time for a searching review of the leasing programs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Democracy on the Brink

    One party is racing to fix an ailing electoral system. The other is doing everything in its power to shut voters out of it

  • How the Non-Monogamous Black Woman at the Center of ‘Ma Belle, My Beauty’ Empowered Me

    In protagonist Bertie, I felt the relief of living life on one’s own terms.

  • Why Meghan Markle Called the Royal Family "The Firm" in Her Interview With Oprah

    Here's the meaning behind the Windsors' self-aware nickname.

  • California bill would require all self-driving vehicles to be zero emission by 2025

    California might be the first state to give self-driving cars a deadline to electrify. In mid-February, a bill was quietly introduced into the California State Legislature that would require all autonomous vehicles to also be zero emission by 2025. Proposed Bill SB 500, which was introduced by Senator Dave Min and sponsored by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), would directly affect the nascent AV industry in applications like ride-hailing, delivery and trucking.

  • Breakdown of Ben Roethlisberger’s new contract

    More details were released shortly after the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger agreed on a new contract.

  • Trump State Department aide arrested on Capitol riot charges

    A former member of the Trump administration was arrested and is facing multiple charges related to the Capitol riot.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland named a ‘buyer beware’ free agent

    An interesting take on the Chiefs' free agent corner from our friends over at Touchdown Wire.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Live stimulus updates: Senators reach agreement on $300 unemployment benefit after hours of negotiations

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • 8 Cuomo staffers announced plans to leave the administration this week

    Two more Cuomo aides announced plans to leave the administration on Friday, bringing the weekly total to at least eight amid growing scandals.