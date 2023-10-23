FBI murder count contradicts Arizona numbers, with many missing

What was once the country's most reliable way of tracking crime once again failed in 2022 to account for a significant portion of homicides and other crimes.

On Oct. 6, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 violent crime report.

After implementing a new method of reporting crime, the FBI only managed to account for 79% of law enforcement agencies when it comes to reported crimes.

In Arizona, it covered only 62% of agencies in the state.

More: Missing murder data in Arizona Arizona's missing crime numbers leave the state in the dark

More than 4,800 murders are missing from the FBI's report, according to the Murder Accountability Project, which tracks crime data across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The project created a map showing what is missing from each state and estimates that the FBI managed to find about 81% of the homicides for 2022.

The FBI's homicide count for Arizona, was 448, and only about 71% accurate, according to the project.

"I'm pleasantly surprised with the 2022 data right now, although it's not good, 81% is not good, it's way better than 57%, which was where we were at this time last year," said Thomas Hargrove, founder of the project and former investigative journalist.

In 2021, the project found about 6,000 homicides that were not reported to the FBI because of the switch to the new crime reporting system. It finds these numbers by comparing what the FBI reports to the number of murders reported to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC uses a different definition for homicide than law enforcement agencies and obtains its data from medical examiners' offices across the country.

However, this does not explain most of the missing murders, explained Hargrove.

"Every time every time I've gone delving after apparently missing murders, every time, the answer is that the apparent missing murders are because the murders were not reported by police," he said.

But it can't be helped, since the departments are severely understaffed Hargrove explained.

"We've seen police departments have been on starvation revenues for generations, and they really don't have enough patrol officers. And if you're a police chief, you're probably going to want to have more boots on the ground rather than nerds reporting to the FBI. And so, it becomes a problem for the FBI to be able to get rapidly reported data," he said.

What are the crime rates in Phoenix and other metro cities?

What are Arizona crime rates?

What the FBI shows: The federal numbers show that overall violent crime in Arizona peaked in 2020, dropped in 2021, and slightly rose again in 2022 in contrast to the rest of the country which saw a decrease.

What DPS shows: Data from the state says that the violent crime rate decreased in 2022 instead of increasing.

What experts say: While violent crime was higher during the COVID-19 pandemic it was trending downward when compared to the last 20 years. The recent national decrease was reflected in many local Arizona cities, and it could point to a return to the norm.

Homicides

What the FBI shows: Though Arizona's murder rates have dropped since the 90's and the first decade of the millennium, the federal numbers show that the homicide rate in 2022 was worse than it has been in 15 years. The rate slightly decreased in 2022 after it jumped in 2020 and grew in 2021.

What DPS shows: The murder rate tracked by DPS follows the same pattern and decrease in 2022, but the rates are about one point higher at the state level.

What experts say: Government leaders and researchers have explained that there has been an increase in gun-related murders since the beginning of the pandemic. This is attributed to the higher number of guns being purchased and brought into the streets in the last three years compared to the previous decade. Additionally, they highlight the opioid crisis, which fed into the fentanyl crisis.

Rape

What the FBI data shows: Reports of rape rose in 2017 but dropped sharply in 2020. The rates rose slightly in 2021 but dropped back down in 2022.

What DPS data shows: The data form the state follows the same pattern but the numbers of rapes for each year are slightly higher. This is due to the difference in definition according to the department of public safety.

What experts say: Researchers explained that rape is one of the most underreported crimes in the country. The increase in reported cases in 2017 could have been due to movements that made it less threatening to reports these crimes, whereas the drop in 2020 was suspected to be influenced by quarantining and many victims having to be stuck with their abusers and unable to report crimes. Between 2020 and 2022 domestic violence calls went up but reported sexual assaults fluctuated, increasing in 2021 and slightly decreasing in 2022.

Aggravated Assaults

What FBI data shows: For 20 years aggravated assault rates were decreasing, until 2015 when they began to trend up. They peaked in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic but have since dropped.

What DPS data shows: The state shows the same increase since 2015 and the same drop in 2022, though their rates are lower than what is being reported by the FBI.

What experts say: The increase that began in 2015 has roots in violent rhetoric that took hold of the country during the time. Researchers also point to the opioid epidemic and the restructuring of the justice system as cities try to re staff police departments.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: FBI reports on violent crime and murder data for Arizona