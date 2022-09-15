FBI: Northeastern University investigation remains ‘fluid and active’

Two days after a Northeastern University employee was reportedly injured when a hard plastic case exploded on campus, there is still no arrest.

But the Special Agent In Charge of the Boston FBI said the investigation is progressing.

“(This) is very much still an active and ongoing investigation. All I can say is that we continue to work side by side with our FBI Boston Division, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, The Boston Police Department, and the Northeastern University Police Department. Beyond that, it’s very fluid and it’s still a very active, on-going investigation,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta.

On Tuesday night, Boston Police and EMS responded to a 911 call at Northeastern’s Holmes Hall on Leon Street for a report of an explosion and an injured employee.

The focus of the investigation is a hard plastic pelican case.

Something allegedly happened when the employee opened the case, and the worker was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There are reports that the incident is being investigated as a possible hoax.

At the scene, police found a letter near the box.

The letter mentioned Harvard University and MIT.

It also included a rant against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg.

The Northeastern University employee was quoted in the Boston Globe as denying the case was a hoax.

At a new conference at the US Attorney’s office in which authorities announced the arrest of a Westfield woman for allegedly threating Boston Children’s Hospital with a bomb, I asked the head of Boston’s FBI Office if the Northeastern incident is being investigated as a hoax.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta replied with a no comment.

However, he added, there is no known threat against the public.

“At this point in time, we are not in receipt any intelligence that would deem there to be a sustained issue when it comes to public safety,” Bonavolonta said.

