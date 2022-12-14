FBI offering $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests of Cass County escapees

The FBI on Tuesday increased by $10,000 the reward for information leading to the arrests of two Kansas City area federal detainees who escaped from the Cass County jail, after they remained at large for more than one week.

Trevor S. Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, left the Cass County jail shortly after lockdown on Dec. 5 and were later seen being transported by an accomplice to a residence in Kansas City, authorities have said. As of Tuesday, the FBI said Sparks and Perez-Martinez were not believed to be traveling together.

Last week, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that $5,000 was being offered for each of the two escapees. The FBI’s reward of an additional $10,000 was announced Tuesday by Kansas City’s Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub.

Sparks was found guilty by a federal jury in November of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, participating in a money-laundering conspiracy and two crimes related to illegal firearms possession. He was accused of running a methamphetamine empire worth at least $4.1 million that was at one point responsible for the distribution of one kilogram of meth every day in Kansas City, St. Joseph and St. Louis.

The criminal organization was also linked to the killings of St. Louis associates James Hampton and Brittanie Broyles. Under federal sentencing guidelines, Sparks faced a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In July, Perez-Martinez pleaded guilty to participating in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and money laundering. He was accused of running a large-scale meth operation in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Both men escaped the facility after lockdown and fled to a Kansas City apartment complex with the help of Steven Lydell Williams, authorities allege. Williams, identified as an associate of Sparks, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding an escape from law enforcement custody.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has declined to provide details of how the men escaped as an investigation remains ongoing.