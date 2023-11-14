FBI offering $10,000 reward for information in Preston Lord case

The Queen Creek Police Department has provided an update to the homicide of Preston Lord, including that there are multiple persons of interest and a partnership with the FBI to provide a $10,000 reward for information.

Queen Creek police said in a statement on Tuesday that it has done extensive interviews, executed warrants and filed court orders.

Lord, 16, was assaulted on Oct. 28 near 194th Street and Via del Rancho. He died from his injuries on Oct. 30.

On the night of the assault, police said they responded to a "juvenile disturbance" call in the area and saw multiple teenagers apparently leaving a home gathering but there was no indication that illegal activity was going on. Officers left the area after a higher-priority call came up. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the area again for an assault where they found Lord lying injured in the road.

The home gathering was identified as a party and police said there were hundreds of teenagers and some adults in attendance.

The Queen Creek Police Department said they have partnered with the FBI to help investigate the homicide October homicide of Preston Lord. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

Since the incident occurred, police said in Tuesday's statement that a significant amount of data had been processed and analyzed. However, police said substantial amounts of additional data needed to be reviewed to identify possible items of evidence that further corroborated their investigative leads.

"We are committed to finding justice for Preston. our investigators are determined and dedicated to solving this case," said Chief Randy Brice. "However, we want more than just an arrest. We want to ensure that those involved are convicted of the crime."

Queen Creek police said it continued to utilize local police agencies, including the Phoenix Field Office of the FBI. Police have partnered with the FBI for data analysis. The FBI has also provided another tipline and a $10,000 reward for information that lead to an arrest or conviction of those involved in the incident.

Though they have partnered with the FBI, Queen Creek police reiterated that they were the agency handling the investigation.

"Parents, we are asking you to talk to your kids. If they have direct evidence to this case, we need you to come forward," Brice said. "For those who attended this party or saw this incident, if you are being threatened or you are scared to say something, please talk to your parents or someone you trust. Do the right thing and help bring justice for Preston and his family."

Police said that the investigation continued to move forward. They continued to say that ensuring all physical evidence is collected will ultimately lead to the arrest and conviction of those criminally responsible.

Photo or video evidence can be submitted to www.fbi.gov/prestonlord. The FBI's Toll-Free tipline is available at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Preston Lord case: FBI offers $10K reward in case of Queen Creek teen