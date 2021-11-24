FBI offering $10,000 reward to help find a Vietnamese Massachusetts man missing since 2005

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the whereabouts of John Bui Tran.



Missing person case: Tran, born in Saigon, Vietnam, has been missing for over 16 years, according to an FBI press release.



Tran was last seen on April 2, 2005 at a party on Mitchell Street in Randolph, Massachusetts. He was 28 years old, attending Quincy College part-time and majoring in liberal arts.

The FBI Boston Division, Boston Police Department and Randolph Police Department are investigating Tran’s case. The provided an age-progressed photo of what Tran might look like at age 45.

“Mr. Tran’s family deserves to know what happened to their loved one, and we believe someone in our community possesses the critical clues,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The FBI is offering a substantial reward to anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that will help us close this case and provide his family with the answers they deserve.”

“We are asking anyone with information about the circumstances that lead to his disappearance, or his present location, to come forward and report it to us,” said Boston Police Department Superintendent Paul R. Donavan.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag added, “we are continually re-examining this case and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information that could help bring John home to his family.”

Chien Nguyen is a close friend of the family who grew up with Tran.

“It’s very difficult knowing that John’s out there and not knowing where he’s at, or what happened to him,” Nguyen said. “We need closure basically. John’s never left my mind, he’s always been in my heart, and I’ve always thought about him since all this has happened.”



Featured Images via FBI

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Ex-Google Engineer Becomes China's Third-Wealthiest Billionaire

‘Pastor’ in Little Saigon Pleads Guilty in $33 Million Investment Scam

Bill Maher Defends the Use of ‘Chinese Virus’ in New Segment

Woman Fighting COVID-19 on the 'Front Lines' Called Out for Anti-Chinese Rant