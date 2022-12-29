FBI offering $10k reward to I.D. group who vandalized Ebenezer Baptist Church with abortion message

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the person who vandalized Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

The church once pastored by Martin Luther King Jr. and now by Georgia’s first Black Senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock, was vandalized in July.

Someone spray-painted a message in large black letters on an outside wall of the Heritage Sanctuary. The message read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

The historic ruling that made abortion legal was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24. Since then, Georgia has put into place its Heartbeat Abortion Law, which makes it illegal to have an abortion after six weeks into a pregnancy.

Surveillance cameras captured a group of around 10 people dressed in all black outside the church that night. Less than a minute later, cameras recorded the group walk away from the church and cross Auburn Avenue towards the Memorial Rose Garden.

Cameras then captured the group walked away from the garden no longer wearing black clothes.

The FBI is offering the $10k reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.