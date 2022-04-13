FBI offering $5,000 reward in theft of Boston police uniforms from Weymouth supply store

An example of what police say was stolen from a police and fire supply store in Weymouth.

WEYMOUTH — The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information on who broke into a police and firefighter supply store in Weymouth and stole Boston Police Department uniforms.

The jackets were reported stolen from Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply at 326 Washington St. at about 10 a.m. Monday, March 28 after the store had been broken into overnight, Weymouth police said.

Four Boston Police Department dress coats and pants – not daily wear uniforms – and a leather jacket were possibly taken from the store.

Police believe the break-in happened between 3:30 p.m. on March 27 and 9:30 a.m. on March 28.

The FBI is now assisting Weymouth police detectives with the investigation and offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: FBI offering reward in theft of Boston police uniforms from Weymouth store