FBI offering reward of up to $25,000 for information in cold case

Dec. 20—EL PASO FBI — El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales announced Wednesday that the FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the 1994 murder of John Gary Monroe.

John was a husband living in San Antonio prior to his death. John entered Big Bend National Park in Texas on October 30, 1994, to go camping. On November 2, 1994, his body was discovered at a campsite by a group of hikers at approximately 5:15 p.m., a news release detailed.

John was 43-years-old at the time of his murder. Although he was residing in San Antonio at the time of his death, he also had ties to Houston.

John was described as follows:

— Sex: Male

— Height: 5'9" to 5' 11"

— Age: 43 at time of death

— Weight: 155 lbs.

— Race: White

— Build: Medium build

— Eyes: Blue

— Hair: Blond

Anyone with information regarding this homicide should call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.