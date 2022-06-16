FBI offering reward for the identification of the suspect in the murder of Shreveport teen

On Thursday the Shreveport Police Department and the New Orleans branch of the FBI announced a $50,000 reward in the case of a Shreveport teenager murdered last year.

On July 12, 2021, Shreveport Police Department found the body of 17-year-old Shamia Little on the 4100 block of Curtis Lane in a field near Interstate 20, five days after she was reported missing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Williams said, "as every parent can imagine I know that this was an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends of the Little family. Today we are here to announce the award of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification of the individual or individuals who were responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little."

Williams added, "the FBI has been involved in this case since the beginning. This case came to us as a reporting juvenile who was kidnapped and allegedly sexually assaulted. So in those instances, we open a case immediately and we partnered with Shreveport immediately."

During this press conference, the Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers announced that they will be providing an additional $3,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of a person responsible for this crime.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said, "my investigative team has exhausted leads. Many leads were received and they have worked diligently to follow through every lead and every piece of information that has come through. Since 2021 we have received no additional leads or information."

If you have any information related to the homicide of Shamia Little, contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit a tip information through tips.fbi.gov.

"If you know something, say something," said Smith.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

