FBI offering reward to find person responsible for vandalizing pregnancy resource center in Everett

The FBI is now offering a reward in an effort to track down the person or people who vandalized and tried to burn down Two Hearts Pregnancy Aid in Everett.

It happened on June 27, 2022, but so far the feds have come up empty-handed on a suspect.

“Well, it’s scary, yeah. We’ve lived on Hoyt Avenue for 15 years and we always see the protesters up there and stuff,” Lisa, who lives nearby, said.

Federal agents said that someone threw what they’re calling an “incendiary device” through a window and tried to light the place on fire.

“It’s really extreme, yeah. I can’t believe someone would do that,” said Adrian Black, who lives in Everett.

Agents hope that the reward they’re offering will provide new leads and ultimately lead to an arrest.

“Someone out there knows something, they’ve seen something, they’ve heard something and we want to motivate that person to come forward and help us in our investigation,” FBI Seattle Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kelly Smith said. “They can contact the Seattle FBI office, they can also contact us online at tips.fbi.gov or our nationwide call center at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

Smith said this type of attack isn’t unique to Washington and it’s been happening since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Since June 2022, as a result of or since the Dobbs decision, we’ve seen an uptick of violence, which is why this reward is being announced. Because we’d like to put an end to that and bring those responsible to justice,” Smith said.

In all, the FBI is investigating 10 of these cases coast-to-coast, three of them happening in Oregon.