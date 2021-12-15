FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on armed follow-home robbery caught on tape

A map of the San Fernando Valley shows where ride-hail passengers were robbed after being dropped off in Valley Village

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an armed follow-home robbery that was caught on tape late last month in Valley Village.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 27, when two people were being dropped off by a driver for a ride-hailing service in the 4800 block of Whitsett Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage released by the department shows the victims' vehicle being followed by a blue Toyota Prius and a black Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV before it pulls alongside a curb. The two other vehicles park on a nearby street, and four male suspects emerge and run toward the victims, the video shows.

The suspects held the victims at gunpoint and demanded jewelry, police said. The victims complied, and the suspects ran back to their vehicles, which left in different directions.

The incident came amid an LAPD crackdown on similar crimes, one of which resulted in the death of a man Nov. 23 outside the Bossa Nova restaurant in Hollywood.

In that incident, eight people attempted to rob a woman who had exited a car near the restaurant, police said. A 23-year-old man also exited the car and attempted to intervene before he was shot, police said. The man was armed, police said.

After the fatal robbery, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he was forming a task force of more than 20 detectives to target such crimes; the Nov. 27 robbery is being investigated by that task force.

As of Nov. 27, robberies for the year were up 3.9% citywide compared to the same period in 2020 but were down 13.6% from the same period in 2019, according to the LAPD.

The LAPD advised anyone with information regarding the Nov. 27 incident to call detectives at (213) 486-6840 or to email rhdtipline@lapd.online.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.