FBI offers $10,000 reward for the 'suspicious disappearance' of a man in Randolph in 2005

RANDOLPH — The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information about the whereabouts or remains of a Dorchester man who went missing following a party in Randolph in 2005.

John Bui Tran was last seen at the small party at a house on Mitchell Street, FBI Spokeswoman Kristen Setera said in a press release

The FBI, on Oct. 6, spent two days digging up the backyard of 25 Mitchell St., where he was last seen alive on April 2, 2005.

John Tran has been missing since April 2, 2005. He was last seen at a party on Mitchell Street in Randolph.

Tran moved to Dorchester in the summer of 2004 from West Covina, California, to attend Quincy College part-time. He lived on Church Street in Dorchester and worked at a Petco in Quincy, she said in the statement.

He has not been seen or heard from since his "suspicious disappearance," Setera said.

Tran would often be seen riding his bicycle around town, carrying a dark-colored backpack, she said.

Tran was reported as missing to Boston police 16 years ago, Boston Police Department Superintendent Paul Donavan said in the statement. At the time he went missing, he was 28 years old, about 5’4”, and weighed about 130 pounds.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in the FBI's statement that his department has been working with the FBI to re-examine the case and is "aggressively" investigating credible information.

Tran was born in Saigon, Vietnam, on Nov. 11, 1976 and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Christian Fierabend of the Violent Crimes Taskforce said in an interview that the FBI got involved in the case at the request of the Boston and Randolph police departments. The FBI thinks the case can be solved, which is why they are offering the $10,000 reward.

"Someone out there knows where he is or where his remains are," Fierabend said.

He said Tran "completely fell off the grid" after the party in Randolph, which was with his co-workers from Petco. Fierabend described the party as involving "just a handful of people."

"Anyone who would know something, heard people talking or just heard something, now is the time to come forward," he said.

In a recorded interview with the FBI, Tran's childhood friend, Chien Nguyen, said Tran treated him like a younger brother.

In an interview, Setera said Nguyen moved to Boston and Tran followed him to Massachusetts in 2004, as they were close friends.

Nguyen said Tran came to Massachusetts to start a new life, finish college and become a writer or novelist.

Tran usually called him once or twice a day, but then Nguyen said he received a call from Tran's mother.

John Tran has been missing since April 2, 2005. This age-progressed illustration shows what he may look like as of 2021. He was last seen at a party on Mitchell Street in Randolph.

"I was actually going into a little bit of shock myself, like what’s going on," Nguyen said.

He said if someone came forward with information that led to finding Tran or his body, it would bring relief to family and friends.

"I don’t know the words to describe it, but it would put everybody at peace here," Nguyen said. "It’s been hard for me because I was here in Boston and I was pretty much the last person to see him. John’s never left my mind, he’s always been in my heart, and I’ve always thought about him since all this has happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

