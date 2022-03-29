FBI offers $10,000 reward for information leading to missing Nevada woman

Authorities in Nevada have called on the community to come forward with anything that could lead them to Naomi Irion, who was last seen in a Walmart parking lot earlier this month.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information “leading them to the location” of 18-year-old Irion. It comes just days after authorities arrested 41-year-old Troy Driver in connection with her disappearance. He’s being held at the Lyon County jail in Yerington on $750,000 bail and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Irion seemingly vanished from a Walmart in Fernley on March 12 shortly after 5 a.m. Surveillance cameras in the parking lot show a man — at the time wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and tennis shoes — approaching Irion’s car and driving off a short time later, with the missing woman still inside.

Authorities discovered her vehicle not far from the Walmart three days later.

Irion, who remained missing as of Tuesday, was last seen wearing a blue Panasonic company shirt, a gray cardigan sweater, gray pants, and brown boots. She was also carrying a black purse, according to the FBI website.

Investigators noted that her phone, an iPhone 10 or 11, has not yet been found.