FBI offers $15K reward for information about Elijah Vue's disappearance. Here's what else we learned at the Two Rivers press conference.

TWO RIVERS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to locating 3-year-old Elijah Vue or leads to the conviction of anyone who might be responsible for his disappearance.

Elijah went missing from a Two Rivers apartment building on Mishicot Road Feb. 20. The new reward information was shared by Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert during a press conference at Two Rivers City Hall Tuesday evening. There is also a reward of $1,000 through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers that was announced Feb. 24.

Two Rivers police, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, and many more, have been searching for the boy since Feb. 20.

Surrounded by law enforcement officials, Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert, center, speaks at the press conference held at Two Rivers city hall, about the missing three-year-old Elijah Vue, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

While there was no news about Elijah's disappearance shared during Tuesday's press conference, here's what was shared with the media.

Elijah Vue: 3-year-old has been missing one week in Two Rivers as search continues across Manitowoc County

Elijah Vue's family speaks out publicly for the first time about his disappearance.

The grandmother of missing Elijah Vue, right, cries during the press conference held about his recent disappearance at the Two Rivers city hall, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis. At left is Vue’s aunt.

Elijah's aunt and grandmother, who were unnamed during the press conference but identified as part of the Vue family, made statements pleading for the boy's return.

"To anyone who may have information about Elijah's whereabouts, we plead with you, please come forward. Your courage, your compassion, your willingness to speak up may hold the key to Elijah's return," Elijah's aunt said.

"... Elijah is a joyful and curious boy, full of life and love," the aunt added. "He is a precious child who deserves every chance of happiness and his absence is deeply felt by all who know him and love him."

She continued by saying she was grateful to everyone involved in searching for Elijah, including law enforcement, community volunteers and businesses.

Elijah's grandmother also spoke, fighting through tears to thank the people helping to search for the boy and pleading for his return.

Despite the best efforts of Two Rivers police and others searching for him, Elijah Vue remains missing after one week.

Police and area firefighters examine ditches along State 310 near Johnston Drive during the search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Elijah was reported missing Feb. 20. A Wisconsin Amber Alert was issued the same day and remains active.

"A child missing for any amount of time is everyone's worst nightmare," Meinnert said during the press conference. "That's why we are here today. Elijah, a 3-year-old boy, has been missing for a week today. For the past week, we utilized hundreds of resources and worked around the clock in our attempts to bring Elijah home."

After the police received the call that Elijah was missing at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20, almost every officer began searching for the boy, Meinnert said. While missing children are not uncommon, they are usually found soon after. However, Elijah's whereabouts remained elusive. Once the police found out the boy was last seen three hours before the call came in, the department pulled out all stops and began alerting statewide and national resources.

Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert speaks at the press conference held at Two Rivers city hall, about the missing three-year-old Elijah Vue, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

An Amber Alert was issued throughout Wisconsin that same afternoon for Elijah. Meinnert said he's had a lot of questions about why it was issued if there was no indication Elijah was abducted.

"This child was 3 years old and was recorded missing on a cold winter temperature day with only a blanket and possibly light clothing, and we knew at that time possibly three to four hours. I define that as 'endangered,'" Meinnert said.

Mother, Two Rivers man charged: Elijah Vue latest: Court documents reveal more about 3-year-old’s disappearance in Two Rivers

Elijah Vue's mother and a Two Rivers man have been charged with child neglect in relation to his disappearance.

An apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers was where 3-year-old Elijah Vue disappeared from, as seen Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, 31, of Wisconsin Dells was charged with party-to-a-crime child neglect Feb. 23 in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Jesse Vang, 39, of Two Rivers was charged with child neglect the same day.

In a statement to the court, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said Baur had sent Elijah to stay with Vang for disciplinary purposes. Baur wasn't in Two Rivers when Elijah disappeared.

During the press conference, Meinnert said he would not comment on either court case.

What to know: The search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue of Two Rivers: Here's what we know.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

People who share information that leads to finding Elijah or the arrest of anyone involved in or responsible for his disappearance could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers or $15,000 through the FBI.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Elijah Vue missing in Two Rivers: FBI offers $15K reward, family speaks