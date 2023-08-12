FBI offers $20,000 for information in 20-year-old kidnapping of Los Angeles boy

Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia was kidnapped in Mexico City in 2003. (FBI)

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the 20-year-old kidnapping of a Los Angeles boy who was abducted in Mexico.

The bureau released a new generated image of what then-2-year-old Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia is believed to look like now in an effort to find him “alive or deceased.”

Garcia was abducted on Aug. 12, 2003, in Mexico City. The toddler was months away from turning 3 years old when his family traveled to Mexico for his baptism, according to the FBI.

Garcia’s 14-year-old babysitter was murdered during the kidnapping, law enforcement authorities said. Multiple ransom calls and a money drop ensued, leading to one kidnapper’s arrest by Mexican law enforcement. But the boy was never found.

The FBI released a new generated image of what Garcia is believed to look like now. (FBI)

The FBI increased its previous $10,000 reward this month, which marks exactly two decades since Garcia’s abduction.

At the time, the boy was described as being about 28 pounds and 3 feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes and pierced ears. He was last seen that August morning wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565, or submit an anonymous tip to tips.fbi.gov.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.