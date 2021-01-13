FBI Offers $30,000 Reward to Find Vietnamese Suspect in Boston Chinatown Massacre

Carl Samson

The FBI is offering $30,000 to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Hung Tien Pham, a Vietnamese national wanted for his role in the infamous Boston Chinatown massacre. The incident, which saw the execution-style murders of five male victims, took place at an illegal gambling den at 85A Tyler Street on Jan. 12, 1991. [caption id="attachment_10086992" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Hung Tien Pham in 1989. Image via FBI[/caption] A sixth victim who survived the attack identified Pham, along with Nam The Tham and Siny Van Tran, as the shooters. Tham and Tran were arrested in China and returned to the U.S. in 2001. The two suspects were convicted of murder in 2005 and are currently serving five consecutive life sentences. Pham, however, remains a fugitive. [caption id="attachment_10086993" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Pham and two accomplices shot six men at an illegal gambling den in Boston's Chinatown 30 years ago. Image via FBI[/caption] Investigators determined that Pham was a major associate of Asian organized crime, specifically the Ping On crime syndicate, operating in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Toronto. He was last seen in Bangkok in the mid-to-late 1990s. Pham, who had over 10 aliases, was a legal, permanent resident of the U.S. at the time of the murders. He lived on Clayton Street in Dorchester, Massachusetts. [caption id="attachment_10086994" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Image via FBI[/caption] After the massacre, Pham allegedly left his two children and their mother and drove to Atlantic City, New Jersey to gamble. He then flew to New York City and boarded a flight to Hong Kong on Feb. 1, 1991. Pham was also known to be a "big spender" who liked "flashy cars" and cognac. He worked a variety of jobs, including a cook, waiter, bicycle repairman and floor sander. [caption id="attachment_10086995" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Image via FBI[/caption] The FBI hopes to accelerate Pham's arrest through its $30,000 reward. At the time of the murders, Pham had black hair, brown eyes, stood about 5 foot and 3 inches, and weighed approximately 115 to 135 pounds. "As alleged, this cold-blooded killer has been on the run for 30 years, and we’re hoping this reward will incentivize anyone with information on Pham’s whereabouts to come forward so we can we bring him to justice for his role in one of the bloodiest massacres in Boston’s history," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. "The six victims and their families who suffered so much deserve nothing less, and we will not rest until Pham has been held accountable for these horrific crimes." [caption id="attachment_10086997" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Image via FBI[/caption] Pham is now 60 years old. He is also wanted by the Boston Police Department for another murder that took place on Jan. 8, 1991 — just four days before the gambling den massacre. "For those of us who were in the Boston area 30 years ago, the massacre is something that cannot be forgotten. Five families lost their loved ones that night, the one surviving victim’s life was changed forever, and an entire neighborhood was traumatized," said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. "Boston remembers these lives that were brutally taken. It took years to find Pham’s co-defendants, and we will not rest until Pham is brought to justice and held accountable. There is no statute of limitations on murder. We will not stop looking until we find him." [caption id="attachment_10086996" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Pham at age 60 (processed photo). Image via FBI[/caption] The FBI considers Pham armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged not to take action themselves, but to call the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), their local law enforcement agency, or their nearest American embassy or consulate. Feature Images via FBI

