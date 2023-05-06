FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on Macon woman wanted on fentanyl charges

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the capture of a Macon woman who is wanted on fentanyl charges, officials said.

Tiara Ann “Red” Thomas, 23, is wanted by the FBI for violating her pretrial release at the end of 2022 for charges stemming from drug possession, a statement from the FBI’s Atlanta office said.

Police charged Thomas with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm during a drug charge from November 2020 to July 2021, the statement said.

The charge of violation of pretrial release came after Thomas did not report to her parole officer at the end of 2022, the FBI said. Investigators think she moved out of her home in Macon in September. She has not been seen since and investigators do not know her location.

Thomas weighs 130 pounds, is 5’3” tall and has dyed red hair, according to the FBI description in the statement. She also has a black tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information about Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Macon Resident agency at (478) 745-1271 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME (27463).